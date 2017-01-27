The boys basketball of Adel-DeSoto-Minburn Tigers team host the Perry Bluejays on Friday, Jan. 27. The Bluejays took home a 51-41 over the Tigers. The Bluejays took the lead right from the beginning. Kyle Nevitt had the first three pointer followed by a field goal from Janier Puente. The Bluejays even had the first two fouls called against them, but neither gave out any free throws. The next two points for the Bluejays were from Connor Nielsen, who dunked and put the score at 7-0. The Tigers stopped the streak with two three pointers, just to be followed by another field goal for the Bluejays...