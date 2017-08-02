For the last three years, those looking for Mexican cuisine in Adel needed to look no further than Main Street across from the back of the Dallas County Courthouse. On Jan. 20, Casa de Oro will officially close its doors. Mariela Lepe, the restaurant's manager, already has two kids and now has twins on the way. The decision to close was made about two weeks ago so that they can spend more time with their growing family. "We're kind of short-staffed right now and I would rather spend more time with my family than being here, worrying about finding people," Lepe said...