Waukee Warriors' boys basketball team will be playing the Ankeny Hawks tonight, Feb. 3 at 7:45 p.m. The Warriors beat the Hawks 65-40 when they played each other earlier this season. The leading scorer of the game for the Warriors was senior Jacob Rau. Rau scored 18 points after making six field goals and six free throws. The second leader of points was Dylan Jones. The sophomore had 14 points for the Warriors. Jones' points were made up of six field goals and two free throws. The leading scorer for the Hawks also had 18 points...