On Thursday, Jan. 5 Adel-DeSoto-Minburn hosted Dallas Center-Grimes for their annual rivalry dual. The Mustangs took home the 38-27 win over the Tigers. "Its a fun rivalry, said Mustangs' coach Clint Knoll. "Its great to see both communities come out and support their teams. Its been fun to be a part of it for so many years." The first match was the 126 pound weight class. For the Tigers was Broderick Schmidt and for the Mustangs was Drew Kearney. Kearney won the dual with a 6-1 decision over Schmidt gaining the first three points of the meet for the Mustangs...