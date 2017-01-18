One of Iowa's oldest organized bicycle rides and one of the only ones to take place in the winter is celebrating a big milestone this year. The Bike Ride to Rippey (BRR) will take place for the 40th year on Feb. 4. The ride starts downtown Perry, goes to Rippey and back, and is about 24 miles long altogether. The ride, as always, will be held regardless of the weather. While the BRR has had some changes over the years, but Perry Chamber Director, Bob Wilson, says it is "based on a lot of traditions...