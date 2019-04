The National Weather Service will be instructing a free storm spotter course at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 3. The event will take place at the Dallas County Human Services Campus, 25747 N Avenue, Adel, Iowa, 50003.

There is no cost for this event and pre-registration is not required.

The event is expected to last between one and a half to two hours.

Contact Dallas County Emergency Management at 515-993-2134 with questions.