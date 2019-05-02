The Dallas County Foundation (DCF) recognized 35 non-profits by awarding $95,706 in grant checks on Tuesday, April 30 at the American Legion Post in Van Meter. Each year, grants are awarded to improve the quality of life to those fortunate enough to call Dallas County “home.”

In partnership with Grow Greene County Gaming Corporation, the Dallas County Foundation was awarded an additional $43,047.00 for broad-based community improvement projects making for a combined total of $138,753 in betterment grants in 2019.

Since its inception in 2005, the DCF has awarded over $1,327,677 to over 220 projects in Dallas County. These grant dollars have been used to enhance large and small community organizations throughout the county.

The DCF mission is to continue funding projects and local initiatives that strengthen our communities now and well into the future. A listing of funded projects from 2006 to 2019 can be viewed at www.dallascountyfoundation.org.

The Dallas County Foundation is an affiliate of the Community Foundation of Greater Des Moines.

For more information, please visit www.dallascountyfoundation.org.

DCF 2019 grants recipients include:

Adel Chamber of Commerce

Kinnick to Raccoon Trail Project - $4,000

City of Adel

Park & Rec Zipline - $2,500

Metro Effect INC DBA 3rd Place

Community Center - $1,500

Adel Fire Association

Utility Terrain Vehicle - $10,047

Adel Rotary Club

Boy Scout Tents - $2,000

DeSoto Police Department

AED/Defibrillator - $843

DeSoto Fire & Rescue

Wildland Gear - $2,500

City of Dallas Center

Updating Softball/Parks - $5,500

Spurgeon Manor, Inc.

Music & Memory/Seniors - $1,500

Dallas Co. Sheriff Benevolent Association

Bullet Proof Vests - $5,000

Dallas Co. Homecare Services

Food Proofer Cabinet - $750

Dallas Co. Cattleman

Scale House - $2,000

Dallas Co. Habitat for Humanity

Pilot Program, CAPABLE - $4,000

Dallas Co. Hospital Foundation

Childhood Obesity Program - $1,500

Food Bank of Iowa

Delivery Vehicle - $13,000

Fullhart Carnegie Trust

Wall of Witness Plaque - $1,000

City of Granger EMS

Replace AED/Defibrillator - $1,250

IA Council for International Understanding

English Language Resources - $1,000

IA Radio Reading Information Services

IRIS Signal Dallas Co. Hospital - $1,000

Perry Alano Club

New flooring/paint - $2,500

Perry Middle School

Art Room Renovations - $6,000

Perry School/PACES

Makerspace Lab/STEAM - $7,500

Perry Lutheran Home

Rehab Equipment - $778

Perry Acorns & Oaks Daycare

Portable Room Dividers - $1,115

Perry Parks & Rec

Swim Team horn/back up/timing - $1,000

PRESBY Childcare Center

Toys, furnishings, equipment - $1,000

Van Meter Community Pre-K

Pre-K playground - $1,500

Van Meter Firefighters Association

Wildland Fire & Medical Extrication - $3,000

YMCA of Greater Des Moines (Waukee)

Diving Pedestal Replacement - $4,000

Waukee Betterment Foundation

Miracle Park Fishing Pier - $20,000

United Methodist Church DSM

Maple Grove Annex - $8,000

Woodward-Granger School

MS/HS Library Update - $5,000

Woodward-Granger School Foundation

Auditorium Seating Update - $9,000

Walnut Creek Baseball

Safety Railings for Bleachers - $5,470

Des Moines Performing Arts

Applause Series - $2,000