The Johnston-Grimes Metropolitan Fire Department served 1,885 during the associations’s annual pancake breakfast on Saturday, May 4 at Station 37, 200 S. James Street in Grimes.

Adults, kids and families enjoyed pancakes and a variety of activities throughout the morning of May 4. Kids could try spraying a fire hose, climb into a fire truck, get their face painted and more.

A free-will donation was taken, along with a silent auction. Proceeds will be used to support Johnston and Grimes communities, events and other items.