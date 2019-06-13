• Magnus Anderson of Huxley, a 2019 graduate of Ballard, has been chosen to receive a National Merit Iowa State University Scholarship. Anderson was selected by officials at ISU from among the finalists in the 2019 National Merit Scholarship Program who plan to attend their institution. Anderson is planning on a career in computer programming.

• The following area students received degrees from Iowa State University during spring commencement ceremonies 2019:

Alleman: Audrey Ley, Bachelor of Science, marketing, summa cum laude; Ethan Ley, Bachelor of Science, agricultural biochemistry,

Cambridge: Kelsey Tully, Bachelor of Architecture, architecture-Professional Degree, magna cum laude

Elkhart: Nicole Richwine, Bachelor of Arts, linguistics

Huxley: Valerie Culp, Master of Accounting, accounting; Sam Fletcher, Bachelor of Science, mechanical engineering; Kayeleigh Ford, Bachelor of Science, elementary education, magna cum laude; Kirklyn Kohrt, Bachelor of Science, mechanical engineering; Adam Matthews, Bachelor of Science, computer engineering and world languages and cultures; Taylor Rayman, Bachelor of Science, civil engineering, magna cum laude; Jacob Torkelson, Bachelor of Science, kinesiology and health, cum laude; Devin Wargo, Bachelor of Science, management information systems and supply chain management

Kelley: Brandon Brown, Bachelor of Science, economics

Maxwell: Taylor Charron, Bachelor of Science, Family and consumer science education and studies, magna cum laude; Danielle Mitchell, Master of Science, information systems

Polk City: Brett Altena, Bachelor of Science, computer engineering; Natasha Johnson, Bachelor of Science, elementary education, cum laude; Amy Lund, Bachelor of Science, agricultural and life sciences education; Madison Nelson, Bachelor of Science, event management; Karen Selof, Bachelor of Industrial Design, industrial design, cum laude; Matthew Turk, Bachelor of Science, kinesiology and health,

Sheldahl: Rachael Soder, Bachelor of Science, biology (AGLS)

Slater: Hannah Astarita, Bachelor of Science, event management, summa cum laude, Honors Program Member; Coy Baker, Bachelor of Science, construction engineering; Ryan Vincent, Bachelor of Science, kinesiology and health

• Jordan Lehman, the daughter of Nicole and Aaron Lehman of Polk City, was awarded a Bachelor of Arts degree from Earlham College during commencement ceremonies on Saturday, May 11. Lehman majored in biology at Earlham.

• Mason Thomas of Polk City will enter Kutztown University in Pennsylvania this fall. Thomas is a graduate of Ankeny High School.