PERRY - Dallas County Hospital Foundation recently announced the recipients of the 2019 Dallas County Hospital Foundation High School Scholarship Awards. This year a total of $8,250 was awarded to students who live in or attend a high school in Dallas County and are entering a career in healthcare. Award winners must meet specific criteria in the areas of academics, extracurricular activities and volunteer hours.

High School Level Recipients:Elizabeth Wunn, Dowling Catholic High SchoolElizabeth Mensing, Dallas Center-Grimes High SchoolElizabeth Becker, Dallas Center-Grimes High SchoolTrevor Jones, Waukee High SchoolGrace Millsap, Waukee High SchoolKatelyn Felt, Waukee High SchoolMelisa Jusufovic, Waukee High SchoolLayne Collum, Waukee High SchoolJosie Noland, Woodward-Granger High SchoolKayley Dresback, Woodward-Granger High School

College Level Recipients:Charla Holdren, Des Moines University

The mission of the Dallas County Hospital Foundation is to provide philanthropic support of Dallas County Hospital’s mission to improve the health of the people we serve. Dollars awarded are raised through multiple fundraising efforts. For more information, please call 515.465.7653 or visit us online at www.dallascohospital.org.