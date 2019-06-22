Hastings Funeral Home in Perry is in charge of arrangements for Kevin Joseph Grow, 55, of Perry. Kevin died June 20, 2019 at the Mercy Medical Center in Des Moines, Iowa.

Services will be at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, June 29, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Perry, with burial at Mt. Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Grand Junction, at a later date. The family will greet friends at a time of refreshments and fellowship at the St Patrick School Gym following the Mass. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Friday, June 28, 2019 and again Saturday from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Hastings Funeral Home.