Woodward-Granger has consistently brought out the bats over the course of the year, but on the rare occasions, the Hawks have been silent at the plate, they’ve learned it’s not easy to win. Entering Monday, June 24, the Hawks were 1-2 in contests in which they scored two or fewer runs. With a 2-1 loss in a rematch with Ogden (14-9), the Hawks made that a 1-3 record accounting for the majority of their losses on the season at 16-5.

The night started relatively calm with Worth Henry on the rubber, putting in two shutout innings to spur a 1-0 Hawks lead off Brandon Worley’s RBI double to drive in Trevor Simmons in the second inning.

As just one of the team’s five hits combined with four walks, W-G found it difficult to move on the bases any further. As the Bulldogs put up two runs in the third inning, that one run deficit became despite having nine men on base compared to Ogden’s five hits and two walks.

The work from the mound wasn’t much different either as Henry struck out five compared to Ogden’s pitching pair combining for six K’s. Henry reached that count on 58 pitches before Jay Dorenkamp hopped in for two innings compared to Ogden winding up 132 times.

While the bats were quiet for Woodward, Henry was also the team’s star at the plate going 2-for-3. Hunter Pifer was the only Hawk with a hit through the first five in the order while Simmons, Henry, and Worley played clean up in the 5, 6, and 7 spots with four of the team’s five hits, the lowest mark since the 1-0 loss to Panorama in early June.

The Hawks return to their home base Tuesday with a date with Madrid (18-5) at 7 p.m.