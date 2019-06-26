As the season closes in on the end of the regular season, Woodward-Granger (17-5) has received its postseason assignment in the Class 2A bracket.

The Hawks have secured the No. 1 seed in the District 12 bracket and on Tuesday, July 16 in Granger will face the winner between Pleasantville (11-14) and Colfax-Mingo (6-9)in the first round.

On the other end of the bracket is No. 2 seed Des Moines Christian (18-7), Madrid (18-6), and Woodward Academy (1-20). The Hawks will square off with DMC on Thursday night for a doubleheader preview of a possible district championship, while they have already swept the rest of the bracket throughout the season.

The winner of the district round will square off with the District 11 winner in Nevada on July 23 at 7 p.m. for a ticket to the state tournament.

Led by a young roster with only two seniors on hand, the Hawks are looking for their first tournament appearance in over a decade. Only one loss has been by more than one run, holding their own against even the toughest competition they’ve faced this season.

In 2018, the Hawks defeated Woodward Academy in the district quarterfinal before falling to Ogden in the semifinal round.