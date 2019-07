AMES - Approximately 9,000 Iowa State University students have been recognized for outstanding academic achievement by being named to the spring semester 2019 Dean’s List. Students named to the Dean’s List must have earned a grade point average of at least 3.50 on a 4.00 scale while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded course work.

Local students include:

Dawson

Sia Turner, 4, Child, Adult, and Family Services

Minburn

Isaac Nicholas Schaefers, 4, Kinesiology and Health

Perry

Joselyn Tatiana Carrillo, 4, Global Resource Systems

Kimberly Jean Christensen, 3, Political Science

Kyla Jo Devilbiss, 4, Psychology

Haley Marie Greiman, 4, Chemical Engineering

Jeffrey Japheth Gutierrez, 4, Industrial Design

Brooke Ann Huntington, 4, Elementary Education

Gabrielle Kay Huntington, 4, Elementary Education

Haileigh Lauren Kenyon, 4, Elementary Education

Christian A. Loaiza, 4, Music

Henry Ariel Melendrez, 4, Architecture-Professional Degree

Breanna Cassidy Penenger, 2, Music

Jonathan E. Reyes Alfaro, 4, Mechanical Engineering

Karen Gisselle Romero, 2, Biochemistry

Isabel Grace Saemisch, 2, Open Option (LAS)

Elizabeth Sanchez, 4, Kinesiology and Health

Robert Schmidt, 4, Computer Science

Courtney Kay Steadman, 4, Accounting

Sarah A. Sweet, 4, History

Woodward

Breanna Mckenzie Ackerman, 2, Elementary Education

Riley A. Jamison, 4, Elementary Education

Grant Hall Krichel, 2, Civil Engineering

Ty George Turner, 4, Construction Engineering