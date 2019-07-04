The town of Minburn held part of its Sesquicentennial event Thursday coinciding with its annual July 4 celebration.

Highlighting the afternoon was the unveiling of a time capsule buried in 1969. Families from all over the country were invited to return to help open the vault and witness the items their relatives had left behind.

Other activities included a parade, family games at Rogers Park, a classic car show, and a variety of entertainment acts downtown.

There will be a food stand at 4 p.m. followed by the Rukkus Band at 6:30 p.m. Friday. On Saturday, an All-School Reunion will be held and Praise in the Park will follow at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

