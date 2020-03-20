Submitted to DCN

Friday

Mar 20, 2020 at 12:59 PM Mar 20, 2020 at 2:15 PM


The Dallas County Foundation (DCF) has announced that $95,513 has been awarded to 32 non-profits in Dallas County. Each year, grants are awarded to improve the quality of life to those fortunate enough to call Dallas County “home.”

In partnership with Grow Greene County Gaming Corporation (GGCGC), the Dallas County Foundation was awarded an additional $42,810.00 for broad-based community improvement projects making for a combined total of $138,323 in betterment grants in 2020.

Since its inception in 2005, the DCF has awarded over $1,354,689 to over 250 projects in Dallas County. These grant dollars have been used to enhance large and small community organizations throughout the county. The DCF mission is to continue funding projects and local initiatives that strengthen our communities now and well into the future. A listing of funded projects from 2006 to 2020 can be viewed at www.dallascountyfoundation.org.

The Dallas County Foundation is an affiliate of the Community Foundation of Greater Des Moines.

DCF board members include Lynn Ubben, President; Tiawny Meyers, Vice President, Butch Niebuhr, Treasurer; Katie Spellman, Secretary; Chris Brocka, Tim Canney; Carol Hill; Jan Kaiser; Vicki Lage; Michelle Messer; Doug Pullin; Dean Scott and Scott Circksena, Development Director.

For more information, visit www.dallascountyfoundation.org.

2020 DCF Grants:

Adel-DeSoto Soccer Club


ADM Soccer Club Cement Bldg. Pad Construction - $5,000


Team RunFree


Transportation and Storage of Adaptive Run Carts - $8,810


Crisis Intervention & Advocacy Center


Transitional House Parking Lot Project - $6,000


Adel-DeSoto Fine Arts Boosters Club


ADM Fine Arts Sound Monitors - $2,000


Brenton Arboretum, Inc


Computer & Software Upgrades - $2,000


Dallas County Fair Association


Campground Playground - $3,000


Rotary International


Provide Ice Rink Shed & Light - $3,000


Spurgeon Manor, Inc.


Resident & Community Outdoor Fitness Stations - $2,000


DeSoto Public Library


Circulating Board Game Collection - $750


Lutheran Home for the Aged Assoc.


Rehabilitation Equipment - $2,000


Presby Child Care Program, Inc.


Presby Child Care Growing Needs - $1,000


Perry Community School District


P.A.C.E.S - $3,000


Perry School Foundation, Inc.


Perry Athletic Complex Softball Field Renovation - $4,000


Perry Community School District


New Wrestling Mats - $5,000


Friends of the Perry Public Library


2020 Bldg. Renovation Project - $8,000


Perry Park and Rec


Swim Team – Racing Lane Replacement - $1,000


Raccoon River Pet Rescue


Surgical Suite and Laundry Equipment - $4,000


Minburn Area Fire Fighters Assoc.


Firefighter Personal Protective Equipment - $5,000


Minburn Community Betterment Group


Minburn Foodstand - $2,000


Friends of the Minburn Library


Minburn Public Library Renovation - $8,000


City of Perry


McCreary Community Bldg. Renovation - $20,000


Redfield Development Corporation


StoryWalk Paving Project - $6,763


City of Redfield


Strategic Planning - $8,000


Waukee Community Closet


Back to School Athletic Shoes - $2,000


Waukee Public Library Friends Foundation


Smart Meeting Room - $3,000


YMCA of Greater Des Moines (Waukee)


UV Pool Filtration System - $2,000


White Pole Road Development Corp.


Pole Painting - $2,000


Woodward Senior Citizens’ Housing, Inc.


Sidewalk Renovations - $5,000


Des Moines Performing Arts


2019-2020 Applause Series - $2,000


Food Bank of Iowa


Fighting Hunger in Dallas County - $5,000


Dallas County Habitat for Humanity


Perry New Construction Home - $5,000


N-Compass


Iowa Project AWARE - $2,000