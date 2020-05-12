Dallas County Hospital and Family Medicine Clinics has partnered with Raccoon Valley Bank to create emergency mobile food pantries in Perry and Adel working with various community businesses. An emergency mobile food pantry will be located in the DCH North Parking Lot on Wednesday, May 20 and at the Raccoon Valley Bank Adel location on Thursday, May 21. Both pantries will begin at 5 p.m.

We want to thank our local businesses for coming together to create this event. Donation sponsors include Tysons, Dallas County Hospital Foundation, Van Wall, Adel Partners, Fareway - Perry, Fareway - Adel, Hy-Vee - Perry, Minburn Communications, Progressive Foundry, Hy-Line International and Dallas County EMS.

Food and information will be given out on a first come first serve basis until the supply is out. Volunteers will be practicing social distancing and following CDC safety guidance with proper Personal Protection Equipment (PPE). Attendees should remain in their vehicles at all times. Please follow directions from our volunteers upon entering the mobile pantry on parking and traffic flow guidance.