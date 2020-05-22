Dallas County Hospital and Family Medicine Clinics and Raccoon Valley Bank would like to thank all of the businesses and community members for the outpouring support with the Emergency Community Mobile Food Pantries. These events would not have been possible without the support from all of the sponsors including Fareway- Perry, Fareway- Adel, HyVee – Perry, Perry Elks #407, Tysons, Minburn Communications, Dallas County EMS, Hy-line, Osmundsons, Progressive Foundry, Van Wall and Adel Partners Chamber of Commerce.

The volunteers throughout Wednesday and Thursday nights’ events were able to hand out close to 1,900 boxes of Tysons frozen chicken and 300 bags of food to the surrounding community members in need. When the food bag supplies were out community members received 1 of 300 gift cards to Fareway or HyVee donated by Osmundsons.

“We can’t thank our volunteers enough for helping throughout the week to prepare for these events, bagging the food supplies, moving of the Tyson trailers, traffic control, and helping distribute all of the items,” stated Angela Mortoza, Dallas County Hospital and Family Medicine Clinics CEO. “Another thank you to the Perry Elks #407 helping out quickly to allow more space for the chicken distribution and to the Perry Police Department for all the guidance we received to help ease traffic flow.”

“Partnering with Dallas County Hospital and Family Medicine Clinics to help coordinate important events such as the Emergency Community Mobile Food Pantries has been great! The generosity shown by our volunteers, EMS, Perry Police Department and all of our monetary support from our sponsors was absolutely amazing for both of these events. Thank you to all of the amazing people that made these events run smoothly and make a difference in our communities in Dallas County, you are making a difference and a huge impact on helping our neighbors in need,” stated Terry Nielsen, Raccoon Valley Bank President and CEO.

The next Mobile Food Pantry partnered with the Food Bank of Iowa will be at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, June 24 in the DCH North Parking Lot.