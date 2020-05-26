No concessions. No postgame handshakes.

This baseball and softball season will look different under new coronavirus guidelines provided Tuesday by the IHSAA and IGHSAU — a full nine-page list of guidelines is available on both official websites’ COVID-19 resource center.

That comes with a load of financial and practical obstacles to overcome this season.

Among the biggest guidelines provided by the Iowa Department of Education, there are repeated calls for players to use their own equipment “as much as possible.” That may not be an issue for every team and school, however teams with athletes that rely on school-purchased equipment may face an extra burden to abide by these safety precautions.

Perry activities director Tom Lipovac said he purchased extra helmets to provide to players who may not be able to afford their own equipment.

“That’s revenue that’s being spent, that’s a big cost on protective equipment,” Lipovac said. “And what many schools have is kids have their own [equipment] but not all of our players have their own. So we still buy some school bats but we won’t be able to financially afford like that for every student.”

On top of the growing expense for personal equipment, there is also the lost revenue stream provided by the concessions stands.

As required by the new set of guidelines, “no concessions stands are permitted.” Lipovac said that this compounds the lost stream of revenue with the loss of spring activities, and added that Perry was “fortunate that we had reserve accounts” to help with the ongoing situation.

However, even with the lost revenue coming in that helps fund future sports and school activities, Lipovac said there is no sign of raising ticket admissions. That is a conference-sanctioned price, something the Raccoon River Conference has not yet suggested to change this season.

Along with not having a concession stand, fans are also being requested to commit to social distancing guidelines by keeping families in groups. Per the guidance sheet, “schools should encourage fans to bring their own chairs or stand” for families due to limited bleacher availability.

Life will be different on the field as well. As with fans, there is no requirement for players to wear masks but should they choose to, they must be a solid color. Face shields will not be allowed per NFHS Sports Medicine Advisory Committee as they “increase risk of unintended injury.”

Dugout usage was previously ruled out for practices, but will be allowed for essential participants during games. Bat boys, stat trackers, and other non-players will not be permitted. Continuing the trend to limit groups, the coach’s trip to the mound will also be limited to “those who need close proximity for these discussions.”

After the game, teams will have to find an alternative to the traditional handshake lineup. The new guidelines suggest a tip of hats.