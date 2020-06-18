The pendulum swung back Wednesday night as ADM (2-0) rolled into town to hand Perry (0-2) a 9-0 loss following the Jayettes’ close duel in the season opener.

It’s the third straight shutout game Perry has had against the Tigers after suffering losses of 11-0 and 10-0 last year. Both those outings were cut short by the run rule. This time, Perry at least stuck through all seven innings.

In a text following the game, Perry head coach Tina Lutterman praised ADM’s overall ability to make routine plays in addition to a solid pitcher-catcher connection that paid dividends.

ADM didn’t make it easy for Perry as freshman ace Aliya Yanga didn’t allow a hit until the sixth inning when Perry’s own star freshman Lydia Olejniczak snatched a single. Kennedy Tunink had the only other Perry hit of the night as ADM was preoccupied with collecting K’s. Overall, the Jayettes were sent back to the dugout on strikes 10 times.

That’s certainly not an uncommon feat for the Tigers who led the conference in strikeouts thrown in 2019.

The Tigers offense took a little more of a nudge to move in the right direction following a two-run first inning. ADM had a tiny drought for the next three innings until Abbie Hlas belted a home run in the fifth inning to spark two more score-filled frames, collecting nine hits total.

Perry’s damage control for those scoreless innings came via a consistent defense making plays in the field, as it wasn’t until the final inning that a Tiger struck out.

Next up for the Tigers will be a return trip home as they get set to take on conference foe Carlisle. ADM will be looking to change the tides of the matchup across past seasons. Even though ADM has taken two out of the last three contests, Carlisle has dominated the all-time matchup since 2008 where they have taken 19 out of the 22 battles.