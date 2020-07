CEDAR FALLS — Dallas County students are among the students named to the Spring 2020 semester Dean’s List at the University of Northern Iowa.

To be included on the list, a student must have earned a grade point of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale, while taking at least 12 hours of graded work during the semester. On the 4.0 system, an A is worth four points; a B, three points; a C, two points, and a D, one point.

Adel

Olivia Anderson

Micah Bailey

Koree Deering

Jessica Gard

Sadie Juergens

Emma Kaney

Isabel LaFollette

Kylee Luther

Nathan McDonald

Emily Neumann

Lucas O’Connor

Lauren Thomson

Kimberly Wilderdyke

Bouton

Kaleb Haner

Dallas Center

Ashtyn Chance

Maleah Thurman

De Soto

Evan O’Leary

Ellen Strittmatter

Granger

Briley Bermel

Perry

Alicia Calderon

Cristian Guardado

Kaleb Olejniczak

Redfield

Grayson Benedict

Van Meter

Connor Corcoran

Jordan Dougherty

Sam Thompson

Waukee

Jessika Allison

Andrew Benson

Kyle Biscoglia

Brooke Christian

Ashley Dean

Rileigh Dodd

Evan Dosedel

Amelyn Enriquez

Victoria Gratias

Michael Henter

Dmitriy Holthaus

Ryan Keck

Brooke Koppes

Rebecca Lienemann

Devin Neitzel

McKenzie Ramer

Mitchell Rossmann

Sydney Schafer

Brenna Schettler

Zoe Sneed

Ashley Thorson

Joshua Waltman

Cameron Wolff

Olivia Wood