Nook and Nest, an Ames Main Street home boutique offering a collection of decor and entertaining pieces, will officially open its doors Saturday morning after years of planning.

Store owner Mindy Bergstrom said, “I’ve been planning Nook and Nest for about 10 years, and it’s something I’ve wanted to do for a really long time. I’ve been drawing storefronts, and the name Nook and Nest has been sitting in my back pocket.”

Located in the Sheldon Munn Building, at 309 Main St., the store will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday. It will have regular hours from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. every Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. every Saturday.

Bergstrom said she always wanted to own her own store, but it never became a reality while she was working in the Twin Cities. That changed, however, after she purchased and remodeled Main Street staple Cooks’ Emporium.

“I had no plans to open Nook and Nest for at least a couple of years,” she said. “When Cooks’ Emporium was under remodel, we had to find a temporary location, and we moved into this storefront. Then, I just kind of decided to stay longer and start a second store.”

Once Cooks’ Emporium moved back into its 313 Main St., storefront last month, Bergstrom began preparing Nook and Nest for its grand opening.

While she originally planned to open Nook and Nest as an online store prior to establishing a brick-and-mortar location, she said, “It all just kind of worked out to do it now.”

“Its going to be great that the stores are so close to each other, because we can play off of each other,” she said. “Cooks Emporium has the traditional-style cookware, bakeware and gadgets for the kitchen. Nook and Nest will have the pretty part of entertaining like placemats, cloth napkins, entertaining pieces and decor for the rest of your home.”

Inspired by the Danish lifestyle trend hygge, the store’s furniture, home decor and entertaining pieces are chosen to create a feeling of coziness and contentment.

“That’s kind of what I want this space to be,” she said. “It’s a bunch of products that all work together. They make you happy, are functional and are pretty. Everything in this store, I would have in my own house. I know the quality is there, and I love the stories behind a lot of the brands I’m bringing in.”

Amy Zmolek, employee at both Nook and Nest and Cook’s Emporium, said she is impressed by the quality of products Bergstrom is incorporating into the new storefront, and she looks forward to the store’s opening day.

“This is very similar to what you would find in a big city,” Zmolek said. “This is Minneapolis-type of stuff. For me, looking at what she is filling this store with, this is a great opportunity for a town of our size.”

According to Bergstrom, the store is not completely finished. She expects to receive more products within the coming weeks, expanding her men’s and kid’s sections as well as adding to the existing entertaining and decor pieces. However, she said, she couldn’t wait any longer to open the doors.

“We still have some empty gaps here and there, but it will fill up with time,” she said. “I’m too anxious to just sit here with all of this beautiful product and not be able share it with everyone else, so we are opening a little earlier.”

Bergstrom said she is excited to welcome the Ames community to Nook and Nest, and she is already looking toward the store’s future.

“As the space evolves, I think it would be fun to host events and small gatherings here, like book clubs in the evening time,” she said. “I just want the space to be inviting and used. And we really do have a lot of unique items to offer that are not on Main Street. I think this store will be a nice complement to the other stores that exist here today.”