Steve Smith, better known as Red Green, from the Gemini Award-winning comedy series “The Red Green Show,” is bringing his “This Could Be It” tour to Stephens Auditorium at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 17.

The name of the tour says it all. It’s potentially Red Green’s last tour as he holds “lodge meetings” all over the United States and Canada this year. This might be audiences’ last opportunity to catch Red Green live before he takes a long look at his birth certificate and decides not to keep pushing his luck.

“I do a lot of things wrong, but I know when to leave the party,” Smith said in a recent interview with the Tribune. “I’m doing this because I don’t want to disappoint my audience by offering a show that’s maybe not as good as it once was.”

But he’s leaving the door open a crack; thus, the words “could be” in the tour title.

“I suppose there’s about a 2 percent chance that I’ll still do another tour, but it’s a tiny sliver of a chance,” Smith said. “My audience should be prepared for it to be the last one.”

At age 73, Smith describes himself as “a baby boomer who’s in touch with his inner 8-year-old.”

“I guess for some people, that just resonates,” he said. “I’ve fought against growing up for my whole life.”

Smith’s latest one-man show features some brand-new handyman projects, advice to married guys and teenage boys, tips on getting old, an apology to the world on behalf of all baby boomers, with special contributions from Harold and a couple of other cast members, talking animals and a final wish from Red Green to all of his loyal fans.

“The Red Green Show” is a half-hour comedy series targeted at family audiences, with the purpose of entertaining and providing an escape from the pressures of urban living.

The idea for “The Red Green Show” blossomed from a skit Smith did on a variety show, “Smith and Smith,” which he had with his wife starting in the late-1970s.

“That show was kind of like the ‘Sonny and Cher’ of Canada,” Smith said. “My wife was the pretty singer and I was the goofy comedian.”

In one of Steve’s skits, he made fun of a Canadian TV show about fishing, which starred Red Fisher.

“I was really just making fun of him,” Smith said. “I thought nothing could be more boring than watching someone fish. It started out just being very bland, but people really liked it.”

That’s how “The Red Green” show got started, in 1991.

Set way up north at the infamous Possum Lodge, “The Red Green Show” is a humorous insight into men, their dreams and their obsessions.

“It’s a show for anyone who thinks God created man to give the rest of the world something to laugh at,” Smith said.

Smith plays the acerbic, dry-witted Red Green, lodge leader and host of the show that takes special aim at the yet “unexplored humorous side of the male ego and other inflatables.”

It’s material that comes to Smith honestly. He’s lived the type of adventures that become fodder for Red Green’s plots.

Like the time the tongue of a trailer hitch broke, stranding Smith and one of his friends on a highway exit.

“We used duct tape to make a new one,” Smith said. “I don’t recommend it — it was an emergency. But we wove 15 or 20 layers of duct tape and made a new one.”

In Red Green’s world, Pat McKenna plays Harold, Red’s techno-geek nephew, and Rick Green (no relation to Red) is the klutzy naturalist, Bill. Each week, they pass the time bonding, adventuring, entrepreneuring and basically keeping the 8-year-old in them alive and well. Although the tour is a one-man show, Smith said some of the characters may phone in during the performance.

Smith said he is surprised to find that as he gets older, the average age of his audience gets younger.

Although “The Red Green Show” has been in reruns for many years, new generations of viewers have found the old episodes on YouTube and have become fans.

And Smith is surprised by his popularity with female viewers.

“I’ve had many young women tell me that they watched the show with their fathers when they were growing up,” he said.

For now, though, Smith expects this tour to be his last.

“I always say this, but I honestly think this is my last one,” he said. “The message of the show, though, I still love it. And I’m enjoying every last minute of it.”

