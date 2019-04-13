The Goldfinch Room is preparing to host the next show in its Iowa Songwriter Showcase series on Saturday, April 20. Ben Schrag and Kelli Rae Powell will grace the stage for two shows, at 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.

The series is sponsored by the Iowa State Center and the Ames Community Arts Council, with the support of Mark and Lisa Harmison, and takes place in a newly created space on the ground floor of Stephens Auditorium.

The Goldfinch Room is a listening room nestled inside Stephens’ Celebrity Café. The space has great acoustics and provides an intimate setting for approximately 80 people.

Ames musician Ben Schrag is a singer-songwriter with echoes of Mason Jennings and Ben Folds. He is also the front-man for Ben Schrag & the Cautionaries, a band that specializes in tight songwriting paired with loose, freewheeling musicianship.

In recent years, Schrag has also contributed to ISU’s theater season, composing music and co-adapting the scripts for “The Birds” (2016) and “Iphigenia” (2018), the latter of which was invited to the 2019 Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival Region 5.

Kelli Rae Powell is a tiny, ukulele-wielding redhead, who pulls inspiration from artists such as Billie Holiday and Johnny Cash.

Whether she’s growling out wry ruminations or purring her way through a drinkaby (a lullaby-meets-drinking-song of her own device), she delivers the kind of consistently literate lyrics that once prompted Tommy Ramone to call her a poet.

A native of Iowa now living in Brooklyn, N.Y., Powell has been listed as a “Rising Star: Folk” in iTunes Essentials, alongside Bon Iver, Joanna Newsome and The Weepies. New York City’s Deli Magazine wrote Powell’s talents place her at the “tip of the NYC ukulele solo singer songwriter movement.”

The Goldfinch Room offers reserved tables, with seating for four available for $40 or for two for $25. Food options include cheese platters, hummus trays, popcorn, cookies and candy, along with a selection of wines, craft and domestic beers and sodas.

Tickets are available at the Iowa State Center ticket office or online at www.center.iastate.edu/goldfinch042019.