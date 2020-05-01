FORT MADISON — The 73rd annual Tri-State Rodeo released their list of concert headliners for 2020 this week, and country fans who have to struggle through summer without Steamboat Days, RAGBRAI and other music-drenched events that may fall in the weeks ahead have something to savor.

The TRS press release put it succinctly: "These are uncertain times and they can be frightening. However, we cannot let this drive us apart. This community is the reason the Tri-State Rodeo exists, and we are here to support you."

Thus the 2020 Tri-State Rodeo committee continues with preparations for the September 9 through 12 event, and they are planning to put on the largest rodeo Fort Madison has seen to date.

In the 72 years since C.E. "Eddie" Richards brought the rodeo to Southeast Iowa, Fort Madison has hosted one of the best rodeos on the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association Great Lake Circuit.

Since 2000, the Tri-State Rodeo has been named one of the nation’s top five large outdoor rodeos and continues to rank first among rodeos in the Great Lakes Circuit. In 2001, TSR ranked 43rd among the nation’s more than 700 sanctioned PRCA events. No other rodeo east of Kansas City ranked higher.

Leon Edwards of Edwards Marketing in Peoria pointed out to The Hawk Eye that this year's TSR falls on a legendary American date: September 11.

"Traditionally, the Wednesday night of the rodeo would be their military night," Edwards said. "They are going to do a bigger event for that this year, on Friday night, September 11."

The Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association action begins each night at 7:30 p.m. Details will be announced at a later date on the TSR website.

Edwards said this year's main stage lineup is the biggest in the event's history and ticket sales indicate strong local support.

"I think the entertainment side surpasses anything they have done, artist-wise," he said. "The public has responded very favorably."

Here's the 2020 Tri-State Rodeo entertainment lineup; all events begin at 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 9: Tri-State CINCH Rodeo

Thursday Sept. 10: Country music up-and-comer HARDY.

Friday Sept. 11: TSR officials are "throwing it back to the 90’s" with country legends Mark Chesnutt and David Lee Murphy in tandem.

Saturday Sept. 12: Steamboat Days alumnus Trace Adkins takes the main stage. Adkins was 'Boatin' in 2004 and 2011 and he hit Old Threshers Reunion in 2003.

The main stage music kicks off immediately after the rodeo ends each night.

Entertainment in the After-Rodeo Party Pavilion this year is:

Wednesday and Thursday: The Joe Stamm Band.

Friday and Saturday: Stumptown

After-Rodeo Party music starts when the main stage act takes a bow.

Also included are Justin “Rump” Rumford as the barrel-man, The Cowgirl Sweethearts and skydiver Bobby Reid.

A complete calendar of rodeo events is on the Web at tristaterodeo.org/tri-state-events.

"I really think we are far enough away in time [from the COVID-19 shutdown] where we are confident that there isn’t going to be issues with this happening," Edwards said. "This gives out that kind of positive vibe to wrap up the summer."

For a full listing of events, information and to purchase tickets go to www.tristaterodeo.org.

Tickets for the Tri-State Rodeo are on sale now and available at tristarerodeo.org. Tickets will be available at the Tri-State Rodeo box office on event days.