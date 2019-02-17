Today

Auxiliary to the VFW 10102 will meet at 4 p.m. at 217 Washington St.

Monday

End of the Month Meal with St. John UCC serving is 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at St. John Ucc, 501 10th St., Fort Madison. Anyone can eat free.

Hamilton, Illinois, Public Library, 861 Broadway St., will host an art activity at 1 p.m. All ages are welcome, however, any children under second grade should have an adult or older sibling to help them. An all-day presidential trivia contest also is planned.

Tuesday

End of the Month Meal with Elliott Test Kitchen serving is 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at St. John UCC, 501 10th St., Fort Madison. Anyone can eat free.

Shakespeare Club of Burlington will meet at 1:30 p.m. in Meeting Room A of Burlington Public Library, 210 Court St. Program topic is “The Virgin, the Virtuous and the Villainess - The Women of Coriolanus.” Refreshments will be served. New members are welcome. To learn more, call (319) 752-4688.

Wednesday

End of the Month Meal with Fort Madison Latter Day Saints serving is 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at St. John UCC, 501 10th St., Fort Madison. Anyone can eat free.

Keokuk Public Library, 210 N. Fifth St., will host Lee County Conservation at the Library: Remarkable Rodents at 2 p.m.

Thursday

Burlington Public Library, 210 Court St., will host College Prep Night from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Help with scholarship applications will be provided.

End of the Month Meal with Holy Family Catholic Parish serving is 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at St. John UCC, 501 10th St., Fort Madison. Anyone can eat free.

Hamilton, Illinois, Public Library, 861 Broadway St., will host a puzzle party for adults from 6 to 8 p.m. Children are welcome if accompanied by an adult.

Keokuk Public Library, 210 N. Fifth St., will host Be Kind to Your Mind: Youth Mental Health for parents at 6 p.m.

SunnyBrook at Fort Madison, 5025 River Valley Road, will host a meatloaf dinner fundraiser from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dine in or carry out for $6; delivery is $8. All proceeds go to the Lee Co. K-9 Association.

Friday

Burlington Public Library, 210 Court St., will host author and former Burlington resident Anni Reinking at 6 p.m. She is the author of “Not Just Black and White: A White Mother’s Story of Raising a Black Son in Multiracial America.”

End of the Month Meal with Church of the Nazarene serving is 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at St. John UCC, 501 10th St., Fort Madison. Anyone can eat free.

Saturday

Bonaparte Music Bonanza is 7 p.m. at the Bonaparte School building, 602 Eighth St. Tickets are $8 in advance, available by calling (641) 233-7917, and $10 at the door. A freewill donation soup supper will be 5 p.m. in the cafeteria. All proceeds from the event benefit the Bonaparte community and library.

Louisa County Conservation will host a free presentation about Iowa’s land transformation at 11 a.m. at Port Louisa National Wildlife Refuge headquarters. The program features Connie Mutel, an author and plant ecologist from Iowa City.

Southeast Iowa STEM Festival is 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Southeastern Community College in West Burlington. Visitors are invited to stroll from activity to activity at their leisure. To learn more, visit scciowa.edu.

Sunday

Burlington Lend a Paw food pantry will host packaging of backpacks for hungry Des Moines County children at 2 p.m. at James Madison School, 2132 Madison Ave. All ages and abilities are welcome. To volunteer, just show up or call Edna Smull at (319) 850-6756 or email lend-a-paw-pantry@bcsds.org.

***Happs Highlights***

Wednesday

Spaghetti Fundraiser for Kayla’s Cupboard is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at SunnyBrook of Burlington, 5175 West Ave., freewill donation, with carryouts, delivery or dine-in. Call (319) 752-0260.

Friday

Eagles Aerie 150, 2727 Mount Pleasant St., will serve tenderloin and fries from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Members and guests are welcome.

Ham and Bean Supper is 5 to 7:30 p.m. at Memorial Auditorium, hosted by Hamilton-Walters Marine Corps League of Burlington. Cost is $6. Tickets will be sold at the door.

Sunday

Oak Wood Estates Retirement Village, 200 S. Logan St., Stronghurst, Illinois, New Addition Open House is noon to 4 p.m.