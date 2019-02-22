ARIES: (March 21-April 19) HHHH You might not choose to say everything that is on your mind. Someone is clearly drawn to you and wants to be around you. You might not want to hurt his or her feelings. Still, you need more space. Tonight: Join a loved one at a cool spot.

TAURUS: (April 20-May 20) HHH Pace yourself. You have a lot of ground to cover, and you will. A partnership proves to be most beneficial at the moment. The other party often goes overboard expressing his or her caring. Your security might be more important than you realize. Tonight: Togetherness works.

GEMINI: (May 21-June 20) HHHHH You might see a relationship differently than the other party, which could be the beginning of a misunderstanding. Though you might both enjoy some interactions, one of you makes it more significant than the other. The words don't count but the feelings do. Tonight: Throw yourself into the weekend.

CANCER: (June 21-July 22) HHHH Be ready for the unexpected. There is a sense of exaggeration around you. Be sure of what you want and expect from another person. You come from the heart, and others sense how "real" you are. Tonight: Do not wander too far from home.

LEO: (July 23-Aug. 22) HHHHH Don't go to extremes, but do reach out for a loved one. You have not had time to catch up on news. Visit a friend. Stay upbeat no matter what comes down the path. Tonight: Make the most of the night.

VIRGO: (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) HHH Keep the moment light. Don't go overboard trying to make the most of an opportunity. Putting your energy into a project is great, but not letting go could be a problem. When you release your energy from a project, you see the end results. Tonight: Let the party begin.

LIBRA: (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) HHHHH Opportunities come forward that you might want to check out. You could be surprised by all the support you get. Communication could be tied into a power play. You might feel flattered by all the attention over the end results. Tonight: In the limelight.

SCORPIO: (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) HHH Lie low, understanding what is needed to get past a problem. You might want to pull back and allow a personal matter to settle. You could be surprised by what happens if you just hang out. Tonight: Where your friends are.

SAGITTARIUS: (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) HHHH Express an innate joyousness. A friend and loved one wants to get closer and become more a part of your life. Be honest about how you feel. You cannot hedge much longer. Curb boldness and bluntness. Be as clear as you can. Tonight: Be where the crowds are.

CAPRICORN: (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) HHH You are on top of your game. Someone demonstrates how important it might be to create a certain impression. You feel as if you can keep it together. Be aware of how much deception is necessary to achieve what you desire. Tonight: You might be more controlling than you realize.

AQUARIUS: (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) HHHH Reach out for someone you really care about. This friend comes through for you more often than not. You will feel better with this contact. You might be weighing the pros and cons of being less controlling and more open. Tonight: Do not keep the same criticism.

PISCES: (Feb. 19-March 20) HHH Emotions could be intense. Emphasize your priorities. A meeting might be more important than you realize. Stay relaxed, but know what you want. Do not allow an intense moment to throw you off track. Don't lose your priorities. Tonight: A loved one comes through for you.