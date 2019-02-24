Milestones Area Agency on Aging offers meals to seniors aged 60 and over on a contribution basis, regardless of income. Meals are served at 11:30 a.m. weekdays at Autumn Heights, 2830 Winegard Drive, Burlington. Reservations are required. Meals may be delivered to the home bound. Call (319) 752-5433 or (855) 410-6222 for information about other meal locations. Menus may change or vary between meal locations.

Monday: Roast beef, brown gravy, oven browned potatoes, lima beans with corn, mandarin oranges.

Tuesday: Cream of potato soup, crackers, tuna salad sandwich, tomato spoon salad, banana.

Wednesday: Beef and noodles, mashed potatoes, harvard beets, orange wedges, assorted yogurt.

Thursday: Brunswick stew, tomatoes and cucumber, fresh apple, pineapple crisp.

Friday: Potato crusted fish fillet, lemon wedge, scalloped potatoes, crispy creamy spinach, apricot halves.