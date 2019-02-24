ARIES: (March 21-April 19) HHHH Your instincts help you hit a home run with a loved one or a key partner. How you see this person might change as you come to understand how intuitive he or she is as well. Learn to weave your ideas together rather than have an argument. Tonight: Be a duo.

This Week: Be willing to look at the implications and not the immediate.

TAURUS: (April 20-May 20) HHHHH Others distract you from what you want to accomplish. You find several people in your immediate circle somewhat wifty, into concepts and not grounded. Be aware of what is happening. Tonight: A must appearance.

This Week: Deal on a one-on-one level with a touchy matter.

GEMINI: (May 21-June 20) HHHHH You could try to do something differently and not get the response you had in your mind. Your expectations might be off; review them with a loved one and get feedback. Tonight: Pace yourself.

This Week: Defer to another person. You will be happier.

CANCER: (June 21-July 22) HHHH Your emotional frequency and ability to get past a problem peak. Honor a sudden realization that could have implications. Look past the obvious and consider your options. Defer to another person who might have a better grasp of recent events. Tonight: Paint the town red.

This Week: Pace yourself, and you will accomplish a lot.

LEO: (July 23-Aug. 22) HHHHH How you deal with a loved one or roommate reflects who you are. Do not question what needs to happen; just follow through. You might feel ill at ease taking up a practical activity. You need to process. Tonight: At home.

This Week: Your creativity soars. You find answers and solutions. Others need your help too.

VIRGO: (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) HHHH A loved one has a way of opening you up to many variations and thoughts. You will have a good time working through them. You are serious-minded in general. Lighten up; do not look for nor make commitments. Tonight: Visit with a loved one.

This Week: You will make a difference in what occurs if you can stay centered. Your personal life takes high priority,

LIBRA: (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) HHH Your more-aware side emerges, allowing you to gain a greater sense of well-being. Reach out and handle a personal matter in a different style. You finally come to a conclusion that supports your lifestyle. Tonight: Enjoy the moment.

This week: Speak your mind. Let others adjust.

SCORPIO: (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) HHHHH You beam, and others notice. Staying away from you could be very difficult and challenging on another level. Understand what drives a loved one toward you and causes such emotional highs and lows. Process but do not judge. Tonight: As you like it.

This Week: Pay attention to money matters.

SAGITTARIUS: (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) HHHHH Be more direct. Listen to what happened, and imagine what was happening that you were not aware of. Say little. Stay aware and know your limits. Investigate what is happening through observation. Use care with finances. Tonight: Careful with spending.

This Week: Stay on top of calls, work and any matter of key importance.

CAPRICORN: (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) HHHH Zero in on friends. You might need a few carefree days to play and enjoy the good life. Your sense of discipline works against you. Understand that sometimes you do need to be more easygoing. Tonight: Let the other party start up a conversation.

This Week: Play it low-key until Thursday.

AQUARIUS: (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) HHHH Your ability to lead others might be subtle, but it is effective. Don't push so hard to achieve certain results; you don't need to. Invite a few friends and family members over for a fun afternoon. Tonight: Let the party go on.

This Week: Reach out for someone you care about. This person needs to hear from you.

PISCES: (Feb. 19-March 20) HHHH One-on-one relating takes you to a new level of understanding. You feel connected to someone who often seems distant. Your ability to empathize emerges. When you walk in this person's shoes, you understand a lot. Tonight: Rent a movie.

This Week: Responsibilities run high, as do rewards.