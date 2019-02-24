Today

Burlington Lend a Paw food pantry will host packaging of backpacks for hungry Des Moines County children at 2 p.m. at James Madison School, 2132 Madison Ave. All ages and abilities are welcome. To volunteer, just show up or call Edna Smull at (319) 850-6756 or email lend-a-paw-pantry@bcsds.org.

Monday

Keokuk Public Library, 210 N. Fifth St., will host bingo at 6 p.m. in the Round Room. the event is free and all ages are welcome.

Tuesday

Keokuk Public Library, 210 N. Fifth St., will host Cooking Club: Bake Your Own Bread at 6 p.m. for ages 10 and older. Registration is required by calling (319) 524-1483.

Mount Pleasant Middle and High School Choral Concert is 7 p.m. at Mount Pleasant Community High School, featuring all choral groups including show choirs. Admission is free.

Wednesday

Donnellson Public Library, 411 Main St., will host Make Sock Gnomes class co-hosted by The Kensington, at 3:30 p.m. at the library, free for anyone over age 55.

Fort Madison Public Library, 1920 Avenue E, will host a Wacky Wednesday, making peanut butter pine cone bird feeders from 2:15 to 4 p.m.

Senior Citizens Luncheon is 11 a.m. at the Nauvoo, Illinois, fire station. Alan Kanauss’s jazz band will entertain.

Thursday

Burlington Public Library, 210 Court St., will hot STEM in the Library: Textiles, at 6 p.m.

End of the Month Meal is 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church, 1100 Angular St. Anyone can eat free.

Fort Madison Public Library, 1920 Avenue E, will host Thursday Crafternoon for ages 12 to 18 from 3:30 to 5 p.m.

Vigil for the Earth’s Climate is 5:15 to 5:45 p.m. at Nancy Neafie Park, Sixth and Jefferson streets. There is no charge to attend. To learn more, visit www.peacehealingcommunity.com.

Friday

Burlington Public Library, 210 Court St., will host a First Friday program, “Counties of Iowa,” at 10 a.m.

Donnellson Public Library, 411 Main St., will host a two-part free Friday Art Class, Acrylic Painting with Nicole Kamrath, for seniors age 55 and older at 1 p.m. today and March 15.

Falcon Follies Variety Show is 7 p.m. in the West Burlington High School Auditorium, 408 W. Van Weiss Boulevard.

Saturday

Burlington Public Library, 210 Court St., will host That’s Yesterday’s News at 10 a.m.

Des Moines County Historical Society’s March meeting will be 2 p.m. in the Heritage Center’s lower level classroom, 501 N. Fourth St. Former Hawk Eye editor Dale Alison will give an encore of his program, “Iowa’s Oldest,” about the newspaper now in its 182nd year. The public is invited.

Fort Madison High School Show Choir Varsity Invitational is 8 a.m. at the high school, 2001 Avenue B.

Keokuk Public Library, 210 N. Fifth St., will host a census recruiting agent who will be seated in the Genealogy/Local History area from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. to speak with interested persons about applying for a part-time job with the U.S. Census.

Making Maple Syrup class is 9 a.m. to noon at the Top of the Hill area at Dorothy Family Maple Syrup Camp, Oakland Mills County Park. The class is free. During the program, Friends of Conservation will make a freewill donation pancake breakfast with all proceeds going toward care of the conservation department’s resident raptors.

Relay for Life Kickoff Wine, Cheese and Chocolate Tasting is 4 to 7 p.m. at the Keokuk Labor Temple, 301 Blondeau St. A wineglass with charm is $10. All proceeds benefit Relay for Life towards cancer research.

Sunday

Players Workshop, 1431 Grove Ave., will have open auditions for “One Slight Hitch,” a comedy by Lewis Black, at 7 p.m. Parts are available for three men age 30s to 50s, and four women in their late teens to 50s. To learn more, call the director are (319) 601-1272.

***Happs Highlights***

Today

Oak Wood Estates Retirement Village, 200 S. Logan St., Stronghurst, Illinois, New Addition Open House is noon to 4 p.m.