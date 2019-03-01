MACOMB, Ill. — The primary NPR station in our area is Tri-States Public Radio out of Macomb, Illinois.

Beginning today, TSPR loses financial support from Western Illinois University, tantamount to going off the air.

That's enough to give any NPR fan the blues.

TSPR jazz deejay Jeff Holtz said recently, "Friday, March 1 is public radio’s first day out in the rain and snow, without the sheltering comfort of the maternal WIU umbrella; so naturally, we’re having a party.”

The party begins at 7 p.m. tonight at the WIUM headquarters and features Sally Weisenberg and Don Berbaum, longtime Illinois blues heroes. The pair has been playing together since 1976.

"Western Illinois University is pulling all funding for WIUM, the NPR station centered in Macomb," Berbaum said. "The school is the licensee/owner, and up until now, they have supplied most of the funding."

That leaves WIUM and TSPR out to lunch.

"So, what else could TSPR do? — they're having a party and we're playing," Berbaum said. "Come down and support your Public Radio station."

The "Stand with TSPR Party" is 7:00 p.m. Friday, March 1 with Sally Weisenberg and Don Berbaum at the Tri States Public Radio station, 320 West University Drive Macomb, Illinois. Admission to the concert is a donation at the door.