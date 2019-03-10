OTTUMWA — Indian Hills Community College has released the names of the students who were on the college’s academic Honor Roll for the 2018-19 Winter Term.
They include:
Bonaparte: Dalton J. Schmitt.
Burlington: Emily Murphy, Justin L. Oglesby.
Keosauqua: Mary E. Wuollet, Samantha L. Davolt, Tyler J. Runyon.
Morning Sun: Kensley J. Heater, Wyatt R. Mohr.
Mount Pleasant: Jacob H. Cook, McKensi A. Ensminger, Devon S. Nissen, Nicole M. Schlatter.
Stockport: Riley L. Warner.
West Point: Lisa A. Holtkamp.