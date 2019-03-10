OTTUMWA — Indian Hills Community College has released the names of the students who were on the college’s academic Honor Roll for the 2018-19 Winter Term.

They include:

Bonaparte: Dalton J. Schmitt.

Burlington: Emily Murphy, Justin L. Oglesby.

Keosauqua: Mary E. Wuollet, Samantha L. Davolt, Tyler J. Runyon.

Morning Sun: Kensley J. Heater, Wyatt R. Mohr.

Mount Pleasant: Jacob H. Cook, McKensi A. Ensminger, Devon S. Nissen, Nicole M. Schlatter.

Stockport: Riley L. Warner.

West Point: Lisa A. Holtkamp.