Appanoose Faith Presbyterian Church, 1176 E. County Road 2700, Niota, Illinois, will have its annual Spring Chicken Fry from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Saturday. Cost is a freewill offering.

Asbury United Methodist Church, 2128 S. Main St., will hear the Rev. Elizabeth Bell’s sermon with scripture Mark 14 at the 10:30 a.m. Lent communion service Sunday.

Bethany Lutheran Church, 2515 Madison Ave., will have the ministry of Lutheran Services of Iowa shared at the 9 a.m. service Sunday., followed by an open forum with a time for questions. The final Lenten service and supper will start at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Burlington Baptist Church, 1225 Hagemann Ave., will hear the sermon, “Philippians 2:19-30” at the 10:15 a.m. service Sunday, and Kendall Adams will give his sermon, “TBA,” at the 6 p.m. service.

Calvary Baptist Church, 2710 West Ave., will hear the Rev. Simeon Counterman preach from Luke in the morning service Sunday and the Rev. Andy Counterman will speak in the 5 p.m. service.

Community of Christ Church, 901 S. 12th St., will hear Paul Savage speak on, “A Priceless Offering,” referencing John 12:1-8 at the 10:30 a.m. service Sunday.

Divine Mercy Catholic Parish, Burlington and West Burlington, will host Praise, Worship and Witness with preaching by the Rev. Marty Goetz and music by Chuck and Alicia Brock at 7 p.m. today, SS. Mary and Patrick Church, 502 W. Mount Pleasant St., West Burlington. Communal Penance Service is 10 a.m. Saturday, St. John’s Church.

Faith Christian Outreach Church, 1302 E. Washington St., Mount Pleasant, will hear the Rev. Monte Knudsen deliver a message starting his new series, “Hope,” at the 8:30 and 10:30 a.m. services Sunday.

Faith Lutheran Church, 3109 Sunnyside Ave., will hear the Rev. Ryan Cosgrove’s sermon, “In the End No One Knows Anything,” at the 10 a.m. service Sunday, and the 5:30 p.m. service today.

First Christian Church, 1221 Park Ave., will have the children present a “Children’s Easter Program” at the 8:45 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. services Sunday. There will be no scripture or sermon this week.

First Church of the Nazarene, 1015 S. Roosevelt Ave., will hear the Rev. Jeff Alexander speak on “Perfume Anointing,” referencing scripture John 12:1-8 at the 10:45 a.m. service Sunday.

First Congregational Church, 313 N. Fourth St., will hear the Rev. Jim Francisco’s sermon, “Epilogue,” concluding his series on the seven steps of walking with God from Nehemiah 13 at the 10:15 a.m. service Sunday.

First Presbyterian Church, 321 N. Fifth St., will hear the Rev. Debra Kinney continue her sermon series with “Omnipresent,” with Psalm 149 and children’s choirs at the 10 a.m. communion service Sunday followed by Coffee Hour.

First United Church of Christ, 611 Columbia St., will hear the Rev. JudyAnn Morse’s sermon, “Was It Really Wasted,” followed by communion at the 10:30 a.m. service Sunday. Lunch at the Top is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday.

First United Methodist Church, 421 Washington St., will examine Matthew 25:31-46 at the 9 a.m. service Sunday. There will be music by the Chancel Choir and communion.

Fort Madison United Methodist Church, 510 Ninth St., will hear the Rev. Lane Van’s message, “I Thirst,” continuing her series “Last Words of Christ” at the 10:45 a.m. communion service Sunday.

Foursquare Gospel Church, 200 Curran St., will hear the Rev. Sam Fratt speak on “The Power of Commitment,” referencing Nehemiah 2 and 4 in the 10 a.m. service Sunday. This is Communion Sunday.

Grace United Methodist Church, 1100 Angular St., will hear the Rev. David Bracht-Wagner preach at the 10:30 a.m. communion service Sunday, with readings from Isaiah 43:16-21 and Philippians 3:4b-14.

Greater Hope Missionary Baptist Church, 1219 South St., will host It’s Bigger Than Us Tour at 7 p.m. Saturday with Stellar Award winner Tasha Page-Lockhart and Bishop T. Veron House, followed by a meet and greet. Installation celebration for the Rev. Charles M. Campbell continues at 11 a.m. Sunday with speakers, the Rev. Jordan Ivey III at 11 a.m., and the Rev. Damian Epps at 4 p.m.

Holy Family Catholic Parish, Fort Madison, will have a pancake breakfast from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. April 21 for NCYC Fundraising in Roling Hall.

Lamrim Kadampa Buddhist Center will meet from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Art Center of Burlington, 301 Jefferson St. Joe Gauthier will lead guided meditation classes and teachings in the New Kadampa tradition.

Messiah Lutheran Church, 2411 West Ave., will hear the Rev. Susanne Smith's sermon, “On the Loss of All Things,” at the 8 and 10:30 a.m. services Sunday. Holden Evening Prayer is 7 p.m. Wednesday followed by mission projects in social hall, after a 6 p.m. supper.

New Hope Community Church, 2900 Summer St., will hear the Rev. Craig Holmes' message, “Repaired: Reconciliation,” referencing Matthew 5:21-24 in his new series, “The Revolutionary Teachings of Jesus,” at the 10 a.m. service Sunday.

Oak Street Baptist Church, 1303 Oak St., will hear the Rev. Ralph Wingate give the message, “Internality of God,” at the 9 a.m. service Sunday. Easter Egg Scramble for children age 2 through sixth grade will be 10 a.m. April 13.

Parkside First Baptist Church, 300 Potter Drive, will hear the Rev. Simon McBride share his message, “Bad Boy No. 1,” at the 10:15 a.m. service Sunday.

Peace Lutheran Church, 13646 Beaverdale Road, West Burlington, will hear the Rev. Kathleen Wohlers' sermon, “Generous Acts of Kindness,” at the 9 a.m. communion service Sunday followed by coffee fellowship. Wednesday evening Lenten service with Holden Evening Prayer is 7 p.m.

Quaker Worship Group will meet at 8:30 a.m. Sunday at Burlington Art Center, 301 Jefferson St., with Quaker Prayer for Worship, “Stand still in the light,” from George Fox, 1652.

St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, 607 S. Jackson St., Mount Pleasant, will have anointing of the sick at Masses Saturday and Sunday.

St. Luke United Church of Christ, 1403 South St., will hear Peggy Stott’s sermon, “A Second Helping,” at the 10:30 a.m. service Sunday. Her scriptures are Isaiah 43:16-21, Philippians 3:4b-14 and John 12:1-8. Kaffee Klatsch celebrating April birthdays will be 9:45 a.m.

St. Paul United Church of Christ, 303 W. Mount Pleasant St., West Burlington, will hear the Rev. Mark Schowalter’s sermon, “Finding God in the Out-of-the-Ordinary,” at the 10:45 a.m. communion service Sunday, and music by Libby and Carl Snipes and Richard Webb. Chicken and Noodle Supper fundraiser is 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

Spring Grove United Methodist Church, 4502 Summer St., will hear the Rev. Jan Garza’s message, “The Fragrance of Love,” at the 9 a.m. service Sunday. Scripture readings will include John 12:1-8.

Sunnyside Independent Baptist Church, 3415 Sunnyside Ave., will hear the Rev. Steven Parker, guest minister, give the message, “When Temptation Arrives,” at the 10:45 a.m. service Sunday. Scripture is Luke 4:1-13.

Trinity Lutheran Church, 115 S. Central Ave., will currently have all activities, meetings and worship services at Faith Lutheran Church. A freewill donation benefit dinner is 5 to 7 p.m. April 12 at the Loft, 416 Jefferson St., to aid recovery from damages due to a recent explosion at the church.

Unitarian Universalist Church, 625 N. Sixth St., will review a recorded interview from 1951 with Unitarian minister, the Rev. Charles Francis Potter, regarding corruption he observed in government and public life, at the 10:30 a.m. service Sunday.

West Burlington United Methodist Church, 300 Broadway St., will hear the Rev. Elizabeth Bell’s sermon with scripture Mark 14 at the 9 a.m. Lent communion service Sunday. Liturgist is Sharon Blott.

West Hill United Methodist Church, 540 Leebrick St., will hear the Rev. David Bracht-Wagner preach at the 9 a.m. communion service Sunday, with readings from Isaiah 43:16-21 and Philippians 3:4b-14.

Zion United Church of Christ, 412 N. Fifth St., will have Sunday’s service at 10 a.m., followed by a luncheon at 11:15 a.m. celebrating Janice Gibson’s 50 years in music ministry.