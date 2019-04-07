The sharp crack of a starting gun sounded over the Mississippi River and two boats sped past Rush Island. Oars flashed in the warm June sunlight as the boats’ two-man crews strained to drive their craft against the river current.

It was 1869, and Burlington’s Young American Club was rowing for bragging rights and a $10 purse against two local river men, Jim Jordon and Theodore Rundorff. Onlookers were giving odds that the club boat would have little trouble defeating two unknown oarsmen manning a humble flat bottom fishing scow.

Boating activities and river outings were popular events along the Upper Mississippi in those years following the Civil War. That was a time when duck hunters and fishermen prowled the chutes and well-dressed picnickers ferried well-stocked hampers to river islands.

One of the more popular river activities in that distant time was boat racing. Clubs such as Young Americans, and later the Burlington Boat Club, drew crowds to weekend contests that were complete with spectator boats, champagne and fresh strawberries.

That afternoon in 1869, the crowds that gathered at Rush Island cheered for Walcott and Buell, rowing for Young Americans. They were rewarded when the club boat jumped to any early lead in their paper thin boat boasting a “clipper” hull. But then Jordon and Rundorff bent to their oars of their scruffy boat and slowly the distance between the contestants began to narrow.

As the boats turned at the 1 1/2-mile mark and aligned for the sprint down river, Jordon and Rundorff had edged into a slim lead. Both crews pulled mightily but Jordon and Rundorff were too strong and maintained a narrow margin to the finish line.

The jubilant independents acknowledged the crowd’s congratulations and then confidently offered to race any other team for any sum they wished to name.

Then, as the crowd thinned, Jordon took time to closely examine the club boat and was forced to recognize its design superiority over the humble fishing boat that he and Rundorff had forced to the finish line. The 22-year-old native of England was so impressed by his opponents’ boat he decided to employ his considerable wood working skills and duplicate the craft.

This was the start of a 37-year avocation of building boats. Soon, Jordon-built skiffs, hunting craft, fishing boats and pleasure craft were the gold standard by which river boasts were judged. This was no small accomplishment because a fast boat then carried much the same status that a high-performance auto now commands.

When Jordon finally put aside his woodworking tools in 1926, he had designed and built more than 150 boats. Many of these were gifts to friends and family and only a few survive to this day. One skiff can be found at the Des Moines County Heritage Center — a gift from the Prugh family.

Others may still exist in dusty garages or isolated barns, but most have disappeared with time.

The number of fine boats Jordon created is even more remarkable when considering the affable sportsman was not a professional boat-builder. His job was as a sales representative for a canning company and his duties gave him an opportunity to travel extensively throughout the United States and Europe.

Jordon was also a dedicated family man, raising three daughters and enjoying a long and successful marriage. But he was also a river man and his love of the outdoors mirrored the pleasure many of the community drew from the river at the start of the 20th century.

Jordon’s father brought the family from England in 1847, and by 1864 the senior Jordon was the carpentry contractor of Monmouth College. That year, the Mississippi River flooded, creating a seven-mile-wide sea at Burlington, and young Jordon spent much of that summer exploring the flooded timber of the Illinois bottoms.

From those early experiences on the great river grew an abiding passion that was to last a lifetime. Young Jordon became known as a strong and tireless boatman, and in 1873 that reputation was burnished when he rowed one of his boats from the Burlington rail bridge to the Keokuk Bridge in less than six hours to collect a $10 bet. On another occasion he rowed the 500 miles from St. Paul to Burlington in 10 days.

He was often found fishing or hunting with friends Fred Schmieg, Charles Starker or Chris Mathes. He did, however, find time to court and win Hannah Hutchcroft, a pretty Mediapolis girl who shared his love of the outdoors.

Hannah and Jim had many adventures on the river and once were nearly lost on Minnesota’s Lake Pepin when a fierce windstorm caught their rowboat heavily laden with camping supplies and food.

Jordon died in 1940, but until his death, he remained active with hunting and fishing outings. In his 92 years, he had seen the Mississippi evolve from a wild, untamed river to a girded commercial highway. But he never outgrew his fascination and love of its many challenges.