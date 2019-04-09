When I sat down to write my “Focus on Fitness” article this month, nothing had popped out at me to “focus” on so I went to the National Awareness Calendar websites to see what was on tap for April. One thing “jumped out” at me—National Foot Health Awareness Month.

Think about our feet. I asked Siri, the mystery, know-it-all woman on my phone, how many bones and muscles make up the human foot. According to the WolframAlpha website, 26 bones and 13 muscles make up the human foot. That is a lot going on in there. Depending on the length and width of each foot and how much weight they must hold up, we realize that our feet are very important to how we feel and are a complex part of the body.

Millions of Americans spend many hours on their feet at work each day — factory and construction workers, healthcare employees, and teachers, to name a few. The standing required in many jobs and lifestyles not only impacts the feet but back, shoulder, and neck health too, but that’s for another monthly article.

What can we do to take good care of our feet?

• Check your feet often. Look for sores, cuts, and ingrown toenails. Use a mirror to check the bottoms of your feet.

• Wash your feet regularly, even between your toes. A good ole soak in Epsom salts once in a while can do wonders. According to the Healthline website, this practice has been around for hundreds of years and can reduce pain and inflammation, eliminate odor, and treat infection.

• Make sure your feet are dry when you put your socks and shoes on. Limit walking barefoot outside to help protect from injuries.

• It is important to wear shoes that fit properly and are comfortable. You need a little room for your toes to move around but don’t want your feet to slip up and down. Most people have little trouble finding shoes that fit well, but if you do, make sure you buy shoes with help from a knowledgeable person/company.

• Staying hydrated is important all the time but especially in the summer when our feet swell. You may experience this so drinking plenty of water can help with any swelling.

Circulation in your feet is important. Put your feet up, if possible, while you are sitting. Doing foot stretches — pointing and flexing, turning in and out, and circling — can help increase blood flow. Having healthy feet is important for an active person but don’t go too far too fast without warming them up.

Walking is one of the best exercises to do for you feet. It is a low-intensity, low-impact exercise that most everyone can do. It can be damaging, though, if you aren’t mindful of proper foot health.

I was curious how many steps an average American takes every day. When I looked on-line, I found a different number on each website. On the Mayo Clinic website, 3,000 - 4,000 steps were the norm; 5,000 - 7,000 steps were believed to be the answer on wellfit.com. A study done by researchers at Stanford University reported on health.com stated 4,774 steps for an average for Americans compared to 4,961 for people in the rest of the world daily. Take that number times seven days a week, 52 weeks a year, and many, many years — that is a lot of walking.

Anyway you look at it, we need to keep our feet healthy. When my feet hurt, I hurt and I bet you may feel the same way. Let’s try to avoid that. To stay clear of pain, keep a step ahead and abide by the tips above during April, National Foot Health Awareness Month, and all the time.

Julie Kirk is a fitness instructor at Great River Health Fitness. Her column appears in Currents the second Friday of each month.