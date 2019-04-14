Imagine a time when calling on and receiving callers was a regular pastime accounting for much of the day, and calling cards, (also called visiting cards, visiting tickets, or compliments cards) were an essential part of that activity.

This week’s artifact harkens back to a more genteel time in Burlington’s history.

Calling cards originated in their paper-and-ink form in France in the 18th century. They rose to popularity in both Europe and America in the 19th century, and peaked during the Victorian era. The Victorians loved nothing more than etiquette, formality and manners, and the tradition of calling cards dovetailed nicely into that culture.

During the Victorian era, it became de-rigueur for ladies to leave their calling cards with each other, and there were strict rules that governed their use. To not follow these rules meant social suicide. Coded messages could be left by folding a corner of the calling card: one corner might express condolence, another congratulations. The rules about corner folding shifted with the times and by the end of the 19th century corner folding was considered passé.

If the recipient “wasn't home” when callers came by, a servant would accept a calling card or the card would be left in a silver tray in the entrance hall. Those trays of calling cards were like social media for the Victorian era, a way to advertise who was in one's extended social circle. Often the cards of the wealthiest or most influential people were purposefully displayed at the top of the stack to impress visitors.

The style of cards varied widely, from a simple white card with a name on it, to elaborate versions that had everything from colorful lithographs to lace edging. They could come in different shapes and sizes, and of course, the more elaborate they were, the more expensive they were.

Ultimately, the cards fell out of favor in the early 20th century, and the gracious art of visiting fell by the wayside.

We don’t know for sure how widely received the owner of our card was, or how popular of a hostess she was, but it’s a safe bet that she knew the art of calling cards, and calling on her friends.

