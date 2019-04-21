ARIES: (March 21-April 19) HHHH Because you appear to be in the mood to take a big risk, you might cause someone to worry. Hopefully, this is a well-thought-out decision; your friend could be overreacting. Although you're normally more cautious, a devil-may-care attitude prevails today. Tonight: Take this devilishness out with a loved one.

This Week: On Wednesday and Thursday you'll get direct feedback as to recent decisions and actions. Do listen.

TAURUS: (April 20-May 20) HHHHH You seem calm, cool and collected, but you might feel confused about a special relationship that pulls you out of your daily life. Enjoy this tendency to go to extremes, yet be a little cautious. There is a tomorrow. Tonight: In the whirlwind of the moment.

This Week: A partnership stars in your thoughts Monday and Tuesday. You ponder what to do about it for the remainder of the week.

GEMINI: (May 21-June 20)

HHH You might want to pull away and ponder the results you're seeing. Could you be too involved with an issue to gain a perspective? You know what you desire but cannot seem to achieve it. Have some patience. Tonight: Know when to call it a night.

This Week: It's hard to believe, but others steal the show this week, creating some free time for you. Use it well.

CANCER: (June 21-July 22) HHH Confusion surrounds communication. Try as you might, you could have difficulty getting going. Worry less about a conversation or decision. You'll see everything work out. Tonight: Surprises could happen.

This Week: Move with decisiveness on Monday and Tuesday, being particularly attentive to your work. You will want to have some extra time for networking Wednesday on.

LEO: (July 23-Aug. 22) HHHHH You continue to stretch and try something new. You like the variety. Be careful with a risk that could hit you financially. You might want to do some research. More information can never hurt you. Tonight: All smiles.

This Week: Calming down after the weekend proves to be difficult. Tame your wildness if you can; otherwise, you will have to work very hard for the remainder of the week.

VIRGO: (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) HHH After a recent busy streak, slow down and relax. A family member could be delighted that you have more time to visit. Mind you, this could be the family cat! Catch up on a friend's news, too. Tonight: Make it early.

This Week: Getting going will be slow, but you will identify with the tale of the hare and the tortoise. Yes, you will be the tortoise.

LIBRA: (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) HHHHH You have what many would view as a dynamic imagination that sometimes could be a source of disappointment. Still, don't allow a once-in-a-while flub to stop you. You gain from this creativity. Why not add some extra fun to your plans? Tonight: Let the good times flow. Get together with an old friend.

This Week: If you can cut back the socializing, perhaps indulging in some networking and work, you could take off early on Friday.

SCORPIO: (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) HHH Be aware that someone you're dealing with has a very possessive nature. Could this be you? Even if feelings are mutual between you and another person, try to work through an innate, possibly suffocating, emotional craving. Tonight: Make it your treat.

This Week: Curb spending, even if you're socializing a lot for work. You will be much happier.

SAGITTARIUS: (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) HHHH You won't slow down. In fact, you're likely to rev up your pace. Others might have difficulty keeping up with you or expressing the same enthusiasm. Your naturally gregarious personality helps another person finally lighten up. Tonight: Why worry about tomorrow? Live for tonight.

This Week: Monday and Tuesday are prime time for you. Go for what you want.

CAPRICORN: (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) HH You sense a lot going on behind the scenes. No matter what, you cannot seem to get the full story. Listen well; allow time before you respond. Someone might add in a word or two. Tonight: Once more, not to be found.

This Week: Lie low until late Tuesday night. At that point, you are a force to behold.

AQUARIUS: (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) HHHHH A friend could pop up from nowhere. This person wants and needs your complete attention. You might need to rearrange your schedule to accommodate the need. Make it your pleasure to spend some quality time together. Tonight: Where a lot of your friends hang.

This Week: The best days socially and professionally are Monday and Tuesday. You have the remainder of the week to ponder what happened.

PISCES: (Feb. 19-March 20) HHH Stress could be getting the best of you. Many of you will need to handle some work or check in with another person who needs you a lot. Don't allow moodiness to scar the day. Rather, relax and flow with the moment. Tonight: Could go to the wee hours.

This Week: Accept what might feel like a necessary burden; the result could be spectacular.