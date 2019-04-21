Sitting at a downtown eatery, I had a frequent library user stop to tell me how much he has been enjoying Kanopy, the library’s new streaming video service available to library card holders. He shared that he’d watched a great documentary on World War II. Later that day, another user said that she had found several interesting things to stream, including a foreign film. Kanopy bills its service as “thoughtful entertainment” because it includes lots of documentaries as well as independent and other films. It is great to have people discovering this new service and being excited enough about it to share that with me.

I had to laugh, though, when the man in the coffee shop told me about another video he was going to watch and said it was because he was “too lazy to read” the book. Knowing what a big reader he is, I knew that wasn’t a fair assessment. It reminded me that sometimes people feel that they are cheating if they experience a story by viewing or listening. On the contrary, reading a book, watching a video, or listening to an audiobook are all valid ways to access fiction or nonfiction stories. There are multiple forms of literacy. Some of us learn best through print, others through visual or audio. We may use different formats depending on the type of information or stories.

In fact, audiobook listeners will note that they sometimes get more out of the story because they are less likely to skim and because a good narrator can use their voice to enhance the story. University of Virginia psychologist Daniel Willingham wrote “Raising Kids Who Read,” a book on the science of reading. Willingham finds that the brain’s experience is not so different when reading print or listening to audio. For new readers, the decoding of the print words occupies the brain, but the time comes when the decoding is second nature and the brain’s work is primarily that of comprehension. The brain comprehends the audio and the print at similar rates. He argues that we need to let go of the idea that the audiobook version is cheating.

If we look at the benefits of reading, such as learning new vocabulary, reducing stress, improving memory, and fostering empathy, to name a few, listening to the book doesn’t cheat you out of those benefits. You might find that you read more because you can listen while driving, doing dishes, or exercising, thus making it easier to fit reading into your lifestyle.

I admit that, if I’ve read a book that is turned into movie, I’m often disappointed in the video form because they have to cut things out. Yet, when I think of a Ken Burns documentary with its great visuals and use of music and narration, I can’t imagine a book quite capturing those stories the same way. There are also times when a video story can fit the time we have available in our day better than the time commitment of a book. Like audio, we also can be doing other things while taking in the story in video form. Personally, I’ve done everything from making embroidery projects to drafting work schedules while watching a video. The format choice can be a matter of what fits our time or mood.

It isn’t lazy or cheating to listen or watch. We need audio and visual literacy skills, just as we need print literacy. Especially after we’ve become proficient readers and no longer need to practice decoding words, it is more important to access information and stories in a way that fits our needs in the moment. That is why libraries offer a variety of formats and love to help you find just what works best for you.

And, if you learn best though in-person presentations, you won’t want to miss the three Iowa history programs being offered at 6 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday this week at the library. You will learn about the flu pandemic, the Klan, and the cow wars and their impact on Iowans.

See you at the library!

Rhonda Frevert is director of the Burlington Public Library. Her column appears in Currents the third Friday of each month.