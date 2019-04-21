Monday

Burlington Public Library, 210 Court St., will continue its Create It! series at 11:30 a.m. with Wire Bracelets. All materials are provided.

End of the Month Meal is 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at St. John United Church of Christ, 501 10th St., Fort Madison, served by St. John UCC. Anyone can eat free.

Iowa History Nights will feature Michael Luik-Thrams revealing some of Iowa's hidden history including information about the 1918 Flu Pandemic, The Klan, and The Cow War at 6 p.m. at Burlington Public Library, 210 Court St.

Tuesday

End of the Month Meal is 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at St. John UCC, 501 10th St., Fort Madison, served by Presbyterian and Episcopal churches. Anyone can eat free.

Wednesday

End of the Month Meal is 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at St. John UCC, 501 10th St., Fort Madison, served by FM Latter Day Saints. Anyone can eat free.

Senior Citizens Luncheon is 11 a.m. at the Nauvoo, Illinois, Fire Department, Mulholland and Iowa streets. Curt Swarm will talk about life and the art of writing about it.

Thursday

End of the Month Meal is 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at St. John UCC, 501 10th St., Fort Madison, served by Holy Family Catholic Parish. Anyone can eat free.

End of the Month Meal is 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church, 1100 Angular St. Anyone can eat free.

Fort Madison Public Library, 1920 Avenue E, will host Thursday Crafternoon for ages 12 to 18 from 3:30 to 5 p.m.

Keokuk Public Library, 210 N. Fifth St., will host Beekeeping with Bernie at 6:30 p.m. in the Round Room.

SunnyBrook at Fort Madison, 5025 River Valley Road, will host a fried chicken dinner fundraiser with all proceeds benefiting Fort Madison Food Pantry from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. To learn more, call (319) 372-8611.

World Travelogue Series will present Rick Steves Productions hosting “Italy’s Countryside” at 1:30 and 7:30 p.m. at the Capitol Theater, 211 N. Third St. Admission is free.

Friday

Burlington High School Drama presents “Cheaper by the Dozen” at 7 p.m. at Edward Stone Middle School. Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for students. All proceeds go to the drama department.

Burlington Public Library, 210 Court St., will host News of the Day at 9 a.m.

End of the Month Meal is 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at St. John UCC, 501 10th St., Fort Madison, served by Church of the Nazarene. Anyone can eat free.

Saturday

5K Run/Walk to Cure Diabetes starts at 8 a.m. at 825 N. Sixth St., all proceeds will benefit diabetes research to help find a cure for Type 1 Diabetes. To learn more, visit jdrf.org.

Beautify Nauvoo Day starts at 9 a.m. at the Nauvoo, Illinois, City Hall. Volunteers will receive assignments for cleaning of sidewalks and streets in the business district. Bring your own broom and gloves. Trash bags and other equipment are provided.

Burlington High School Drama presents “Cheaper by the Dozen” at 7 p.m. at Edward Stone Middle School. Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for students. All proceeds go to the drama department.

Des Moines County Historical Society will host Quilt in a Day with Paula Logan from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Des Moines County Historical Society. Cost is $40 per person with all proceeds going to the Roof Restoration Project. To register, call (319) 752-7449.

Keokuk Public Library, 210 N. Fifth St., will host “The Untold Story of the Rich Culture and People of Africa” by Patrick Takor Bisong Otang at 1 p.m.

Shakespeare Club of Burlington annual Shakespeare’s Birthday Celebration is at the Burlington Golf Club. The free program by Miriam Gilbert starts at 1 p.m. To learn more, call (319) 752-4688.

Spring Clean Up at the butterfly garden in the Gary Van Sant Memorial Park in Middletown is 9 a.m. to noon. Bring gloves, hand clippers, shovels, rakes and/or loppers. To learn more, call Vera Anderson at (319) 752-2186.

Sunday

Auditions for “A House Divided” mystery play are 3 p.m. on the first floor of Old Main at Iowa Wesleyan University in Mount Pleasant, looking for two girls age 12 to 14, two women and four men. To learn more, contact Kadie Johannson, Mount Pleasant Community Theatre vice president, at (319) 721-2729 or kadie.dennison@gmail.com.

***Happs Highlights***

Thursday

Clean Out Your Files Day is 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Area Recyclers, 1818 W. Burlington Ave. Volunteers will unload your paper and cardboard. The event is sponsored by DMC Regional Waste Commission and Hope Haven document shredding.

Friends of HCHC $5 Jewelry Sale is 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Health Education Center, 407 S. White St., Mount Pleasant. Proceeds benefit Friends of Henry County Health Center.

Saturday

Angela Thomason will sing for your dancing and listening pleasure from 1 to 3 p.m. at Steamboat Senior Center, 501 Jefferson St. Donations are appreciated. Everyone is welcome.

Sunday

Leather Run starts with sign-up from 10 a.m. to noon at The Som, 863 Jefferson St. All bikes need to be in by 5 p.m. at The Paddlewheel, 613 Jefferson St. Cost is $10 for members and $12 for non-members. Rain date is May 5. Proceeds will benefit Cary Warner, who is battling cancer. To learn more, call Randy “Dog” at (319) 752-5733.