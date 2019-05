Marilyn Malcom of Burlington will celebrate her 90th birthday May 19 with family. Friends may call between 1:30 and 3 p.m. May 19 at Oakview Care Center, 1212 Indian Hills Drive No. 319.

She was born May 16, 1929, in Denmark, Iowa, and was married to the late Donald Malcom.

She has two children, Joyce Heckenberg and Mark Malcom. She has four grandsons and one great-granddaughter.

Cards may be sent to her at Oakview Care Center, 1212 Indian Hills Drive No. 319, Burlington, Iowa 52601.