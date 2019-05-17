ARIES: (March 21-April 19) HHH You have been feeling as if you hit a mellow place with a personal issue. You will learn how valid this thought is by the end of the day. You are subject to many ups and downs today. Tonight: Curb your spending. Fun doesn't need to cost a lot.

TAURUS: (April 20-May 20) HHHH You could be doing quite a juggling act. You might not be sure which way to go. Note if you're having different emotional and intellectual reactions. You might want to hold off on making a decision because a lot could change quickly. Tonight: Hang out.

GEMINI: (May 21-June 20) HHH You could be overwhelmed by the ground you have to cover. You might want to ask a friend or associate to pitch in and make the situation flow. You could be surprised by your own response. Tonight: Get as much R and R as possible.

CANCER: (June 21-July 22) HHHHH Your creativity flourishes. If you hit a roadblock, listen to what is being said. Consider an alternative route to get where you want. Understand what is happening with a friend or loved one. Tonight: Touch base with a friend.

LEO: (July 23-Aug. 22) HHHHH Check out a comment from a family member. You might want to discard it, but you won't. You know there is a grain of truth here that needs to be looked at. Do just that. Take the lead at work. Tonight: A must appearance.

VIRGO: (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) HHHHH You have a lot to say and share. You could be overwhelmed by all that is happening. People call, and you have a substantial number of emails to answer. Someone knocks at your door. The topics could range anywhere from work to a party that is occurring this weekend. Tonight: Hang out.

LIBRA: (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) HHH Your spending could easily be out of whack. Today is no exception. You might have a justification or solution. You might wonder about a partner who knows how to shake you up. He or she wants you to take a hard look at a pattern. Tonight: All smiles.

SCORPIO: (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) HHHHH Beam in what you want. You are the only person who could stop yourself. Recognize what is happening around you. Claim your power, though a partner could cause a problem out of the blue. Tonight: Express your caring.

SAGITTARIUS: (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) HHH You will want to read in between the lines. You will also want to know what is not being said. Say less and listen more. Choose your questions carefully. You have had some unexpected news. Tonight: Put on your dancing shoes.

CAPRICORN: (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) HHHHH A friend has a way of causing you to overthink or become too concerned. You like opening up, but the timing might not be on target as far as you can see. A child or loved one does the unexpected. Tonight: Go with the flow.

AQUARIUS: (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) HHH You might feel pressured to follow through on a project. You have been off dealing with other matters and have difficulty coming to a conclusion. News comes to you quickly. Tonight: A force to be dealt with.

PISCES: (Feb. 19-March 20) HHH Reach out for someone at a distance. You might need to clear your mind and let go of a problem that is causing you to feel insecure. Rather, absorb the information and detach, considering what you heard. Tonight: Follow the music.