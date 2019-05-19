Milestones Area Agency on Aging offers meals to seniors aged 60 and over on a contribution basis, regardless of income. Meals are served at 11:30 a.m. weekdays at Autumn Heights, 2830 Winegard Drive, Burlington. Reservations are required. Meals may be delivered to the home bound. Call (319) 752-5433 or (855) 410-6222 for information about other meal locations. Menus may change or vary between meal locations.

Monday: Loose meat burger, tater rounds, tomato slices, broccoli cauliflower raisin salad, banana.

Tuesday: Roast pork loin, au gratin potatoes, lima beans, strawberries and peaches.

Wednesday: Swedish meatballs, spaghetti with vegetable salad, sliced carrots, ambrosia salad.

Thursday: Chicken cacciatore, mashed potatoes, poultry gravy, roasted brussels sprouts, fresh melon plate, chocolate chip cookie.

Friday: Spaghetti with meat sauce, spinach salad, dressing, red banana gelatin, vanilla wafer cookies.