Artist Kyle Renell will host the Ames Community Arts Council’s Monthly Gathering of Artists from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 18, in her new studio at 205 Fifth St., Unit 204, Ames.

Renell is a visual artist, who uses a variety of media, depending on the subject matter and format. Currently, she incorporates mixed media, including watercolor crayon and graphite for a series related to interconnectedness; graphite for a wordless graphic novel related to the human condition; and acrylic paint and straight pins in a series on child sexual abuse.

Her body of work is multi-faceted and concentrated in the following subject areas: interconnectedness of human beings, the human condition, and social issues, such as child abuse and human trafficking.

The goal of Renell’s art is to educate the viewer about issues they may, or may not, be aware of. Her intention is not to force her opinion upon others, but rather to make them stop and think about the issues and to develop their own opinions and conclusions.

The gatherings, held on the third Tuesday of each month at various locations, showcase local artists from around the Ames area. Artists and art enthusiasts of all types are invited to meet other artists, get feedback, get inspired and have fun.

The events are free and open to all. Refreshments will be provided.

Upcoming Gatherings include:

Tuesday, July 16 – Bob and Deb Anders-Bond, 1314 Big Bluestem Ct., Unit A-2

There will be no event in August.

The monthly Gathering of Artists is hosted by the Ames Community Arts Council and made possible with the support of the city of Ames Commission on the Arts. For more information about participating in or hosting a gathering, please contact the Ames Community Arts Council by e-mailing info@amesart.org, visiting the website at www.amesart.org or calling (515) 233-6110.