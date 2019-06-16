It was 1914 and the battle drums of World War I were sounding in Europe. However, in a quiet corner of Burlington, it was the sound of a toy drum called the Apple Tree Guard to protect the neighborhood.

It was still an innocent time in Burlington, and the play of 10- and 11- year-old boys entertained the West Hill neighborhood along Garfield and Summer streets near the Perkins estate, where a contingent of boys gathered each day that summer to conduct mock marching drills.

The Perkins’ were railroad money. Charles Perkins came to Burlington with the Burlington and Missouri River Railroad in 1859. By 1881, that line became the Chicago, Burlington and Quincy Line, and Perkins was its president. Today, the line is the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad.

Perkins also had an eye for local real estate and, in 1867, he purchased the land between today’s West Avenue and South Street and Garfield Avenue and White Street. At the time of his purchase, this plot of land was already rich in local history.

It was traditional campground for Black Hawk’s group, and one of the town’s first settlers, Benjamin Tucker, built his cabin there because it was the site of a spring that flowed in even the driest months.

Tucker planted an apple orchard on his property and later sold his holdings a school teacher named Dills. The area became known as the Dills' Place.

However, it was the apple orchard that gave the area its defining character. And when Perkins bought the land from Dills, his socially-connected wife, Edith Forbes, fresh from her Boston family home, fell in love with the area.

The area between Dill and South streets then was a large cow pasture, while the area of the city park was a horse pasture. It later would become the site of the elaborate homes of various generations of the Perkins family.

It also became the playground of neighborhood children, who would sneak past the Perkins’ staff to hide among the trees. During the winter, the children would slide on the slopes leading down to West Avenue.

This behavior was tolerated by Edith Perkins, who must have had an especially tender spot in her heart for the youngsters who found her estate an irresistible magnet.

As World War I drew near, a group of the boys expropriated a stretch of Dill Street to conduct marches complete with a flag and a toy drum. Their action drew the notice of Edith Perkins when some members of the marching company were chased from the ground by the staff.

She was told that in addition to their daily drills, the youngsters also had mounted a guard on her orchard to prevent “foreign nationals” from running off with the apples. This so entertained the Perkins that Edith directed her staff to properly outfit the boys and Company A of the Apple Tree Guard was formed.

A member of the guard was later to write: “Mrs. Perkins ordered uniforms for them and named them the Apple Tree Guard. Two of the younger boys were too little for uniforms and war time matters. But Buddy Anderson and Carl Meyer always trailed along behind the marching boys.”

The surviving photos of the group show the uniforms consisted of shirts and knickers.

“Mrs. Perkins also provided tents and they often camped at the corner of Pine and Garfield Streets. This was the Perkins’ cow pasture and water from South Street and beyond drained into a pond and the children romped in the waterhole.”

Keith Vollmer was captain of the guard and Arthur Corman was his first lieutenant. John Behne, Jack Sabins and Ralph Casper were also members of the unit. The two young nurses assisting the unit were Opal Vollmer and Ada Bishop, while Hallie Shepard was the standard bearer because he owned the only flag.

The Apple Tree Guard proved to be short-lived. In the fall, the contingent was drafted back into school and Edith’s apples were left without their special protection.

In 1925, Edith Perkins was to die in a California earthquake and, in 1927, the family gave the remaining estate to the city of Burlington as a neighborhood park.

For many years, the Apple Tree Guard was remembered whenever old men gathered at the corner of South and Summer streets to re-tell stories of their childhood. It musts be imagined that Edith Perkins would have greatly enjoyed these stories.