This week’s artifact serves to remind us just how far technology has come.

The “Old Remington” brand typewriter was produced by the Remington Company (of Remington razor and Remington firearm fame) from the late 1800s through the 1950s. Ours was made sometime in 1927, and was found in a garage sale by a Mr. Marc Elledge in 1973, who in turn donated it to the Des Moines County Historical Society when he was 12 years old.

So what makes our artifact important to our community?

In 1899, Phillip Crapo stated that the then Burlington Public Library “was in need great need of a typewriter."

Before the typewriter, everything had to be written by hand. If a person had poor handwriting, it would be difficult for a message to be read and understood. Using a typewriter not only increased the speed at which messages could be written, it also ensured that they could be easily read. A person could type words much faster than by writing them, which increased productivity.

The acquisition of a typewriter for the library allowed the librarians to catalog and organize books and files more efficiently, and again, increase productivity. This was also true for local businesses, as they were able to type letters and bills much more clearly and accurately. This meant there was no more confusion over how much was owed on account, or how much product one wanted to order.

The typewriter eventually was replaced by computers, which enabled even more productivity by employees.

