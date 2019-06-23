ARIES: (March 21-April 19) HHH You have a lot on your mind that you finally choose to share with a partner. You are sometimes very serious-minded. However, expect surprises and good vibes once you open up. Tonight: As YOU like it.

This Week: Your words and actions carry punch this week. Dealing with others could have a stressful tone.

TAURUS: (April 20-May 20) HHHHH Right now, you walk hand in hand with the unexpected. Those close to you who are flexible might enjoy this phase of your life. But someone who is dependent on you for stability might become upset. You will be dealing with a variety of different personalities. Tonight: Go with the moment.

This Week: You might want to take the first few days of this week off. You will not feel up to snuff until Thursday. You will be hard to stop then.

GEMINI: (May 21-June 20) HHHH Events and people propel you into the limelight. You might not be sure why you are where you are. Willingly take responsibility and allow more give-and-take between you and others. Tonight: Wherever you are, being noticed.

This Week: You know how to draw another person's attention. You will demonstrate how profound that skill is most of the week.

CANCER: (June 21-July 22) HHHHH You might be far more emotional than you realize. Once you get on the phone with a loved one, you feel the unique intensity that exists between you. Do not fight the inevitable. Tonight: Work with a friend's unpredictability.

This Week: You are a lead player, especially at work or within the community. You will find it hard to stop and take a break until late Thursday.

LEO: (July 23-Aug. 22) HHHH You enjoy the romantic quality of relating closely, just you and one other person. Today you can frequently be found cooing and enjoying a loved one. You might be speaking of the future or considering a possible change. Tonight: Do not be surprised by what could happen.

This Week: Yes, you are like a ray of sunshine this week and impossible to stop. All eyes are on you. Be aware!

VIRGO: (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) HHHHH Allow the other party to make the first effort or to make the plans for the day. A sense of well-being surrounds and emanates out. Do not be surprised to receive several invitations. Tonight: Only what you want to do.

This Week: You can fuss all you want; you are not in control this week. The question remains how gracefully you can defer to another person!

LIBRA: (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) HHH Show your caring in a manner that means a lot to your sweetie. For some of you, that might look like a lengthy massage. For others, going out to a favorite dinner works well. Tonight: Though you might hear something shocking, listen to what is being shared.

This Week: You wonder what is going on with those around you. Someone certainly acts as if he or she is on the warpath. If you can, duck.

SCORPIO: (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) HHHHH Defer to or indulge a loved one. If you want to please a child, you might go to the amusement park before you know it. Go with the moment, enjoying what you are doing as much as the receiver. Do not be surprised that you will often think of this day. Tonight: Be spontaneous.

This Week: Be as direct as you can when handling a personal issue. Others need to hear what you feel and think.

SAGITTARIUS: (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) HHH A loved one lets you know how valued you are. You both are very different. You like adventure and taking risks. You could be delighted to go kayaking. The other party loves staying close to home. Tonight: Be thankful for what your sweetie does.

This Week: Creativity flows most of the week, starting on Monday. Do not allow a good idea to fall to the wayside.

CAPRICORN: (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) HHH Caring seems to naturally emanate from you. Your sensitivity speaks and another person is clearly drawn to you. You might note that you nearly know what someone is going to say before he or she says it! Tonight: Out at a favorite night spot.

This Week: Pressure builds on the home front. A roommate or loved one might want to make some changes!

AQUARIUS: (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

HHH You might want to do some shopping. You might not even have a list of items, but as you wander, you enjoy the various stores. You could easily pick up a token of affection for a special person in your life. Tonight: Indulge that loved one and others too!

This Week: You could have a lot to say, and you will say it all at once, to the horror of one individual.

PISCES: (Feb. 19-March 20) HHHH You have a big personality that comes out frequently. Whether inviting everyone over for a spontaneous costume party or an intense game of cards, you draw your closest friends, bringing them together. Tonight: Go with spontaneity.

This Week: Your emotions trigger with ease. You could become possessive, angry and then helpful within hours!