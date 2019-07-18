Big Boys, Big Toys Friday and Saturday



The Hawk Eye, in conjunction with the event sponsor Shottenkirk Superstore in West Burlington, is hosting the first Big Boys, Big Toys Show on Friday and Saturday at Heartland Harley-Davidson at 117 S. Roosevelt Ave. in Burlington.

The big fun begins at 3:30 p.m. until 8 p.m. Friday and continues from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Saturday. There will be activities and toys to view inside and outside with some of the finest products and services available in the region.

The event will be showcase cars, trucks, Harley-Davidson motorcycles, side by sides, jet skis and much more. Looking for a grill? There will be a variety on display and also some in use cooking great cuts of meat throughout the show. There also will be cold beer and other beverages.

The event is free, but feel free to bring some canned goods and non-perishable food items for donation to the area food pantries. These items can be drop at the 34 Raceway trailer or at the Casebine Community Credit Union area.

Boots vs. Badges

Boots vs. Badges is a day full of slow pitch softball between Police and Fire/EMS in Des Moines County to be held at the RecPlex in Burlington.

The gates open at 9 a.m. and the opening ceremony is at 10 a.m. The championship game is scheduled for 4 p.m.

There are about 80 players spending the day playing heated games of softball in the warmth of the summer. There will be a silent auction and giveaways going through out the day. The benefit is to raise money for different organizations throughout our community.

Mote to perform Friday in Carthage



Gordon Mote, singer, songwriter and pianist, will perform at 7 p.m. Friday at the Legacy Theater in Carthage.

Blind since birth, Mote became one of the first blind students to be mainstreamed into public schools. Two days after graduation from college, he was invited to join Lee Greenwood’s band. He has toured with Trisha Yearwood, Tanya Tucker and the Gaither Homecoming Tour.

Tickets for the show are $20 for the main floor and $15 for balcony seats and can be purchased at the theater ticket office on Rt. 136 in Carthage from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. or call the theater at (217) 357-9479. For more information call the theater, go to the website, thelegacytheater.com or their Facebook page.

Travel is Muni Band concert theme

“International travel” will be the theme of the Burlington Municipal Band’s eighth summer concert at 7:30 p.m. Sunday at the Crapo Park band shell. Long-time band member Mike Lachnitt will conduct.

As always, the concert is free of charge. Concert-goers are welcome to bring lawn chairs or blankets, or use provided bench seating.