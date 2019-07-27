ARIES: (March 21-April 19) HHHH Your plans and sense of direction could be solidified after several conversations. You note how gung-ho one of your friends might be to get into his or her day. Go with the flow. Whatever you do, you'll naturally enjoy yourself. Tonight: If you want to, go to the wee hours.

TAURUS: (April 20-May 20) HHH Be aware of the expense of the plans or agreements that you make with a loved one. Some of you might be off making a purchase and weighing the pros and cons. Others could simply be indulging and treating friends to a special time. Tonight: Use your home as a launching pad.

GEMINI: (May 21-June 20) HHHHH During the past few days, you might have felt slightly off. You note a change in energy and feel better. Your actions indicate that you seem to be coming from a positive space that lets you enjoy simply being you. Tonight: A party seems to happen where you are.

CANCER: (June 21-July 22) HHH During the past few weeks, you've pushed very hard. If you feel a little tired and withdrawn, don't worry. Take some time to yourself; you need and deserve it. When you feel more energized, you have plenty of time to do what you want. Tonight: Only what you want.

LEO: (July 23-Aug. 22) HHHHH You smile and draw others toward you. Your popularity soars; friends surround you. Focus on what you want, no matter what it may be. Through others' goodwill, you can manifest a desire with ease. Start by verbalizing that desire. Tonight: Surrounded by friends.

VIRGO: (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) HHH You might simply want to say less than others would like to know. Your sense of timing works for you but maybe not for the curious people around you. Many people eye your choices and the direction that you head in. Tonight: If you'd like to, vanish.

LIBRA: (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) HHHH One-on-one relating draws many different people toward you. You feel very cared about, especially when your friends surround you. Someone suggests a new type of adventure that you can scarcely say no to. Tonight: Where you want to be.

SCORPIO: (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) HHHH You could be in a situation that makes you feel like you cannot win. Go with the flow; worry less about winning and losing. A partner could be thrilled to have you come along and let him or her take the lead. Tonight: Catching up on news.

SAGITTARIUS: (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) HHHHH Reach out for another person at a distance. You could be delighted by this person because he or she always presents a different point of view. You might find a ton of celebration around you. Join in. Tonight: Let the party go on.

CAPRICORN: (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) HHHHH You relate well to others, especially when you're relaxed. Spend some quality time with a loved one or dear friend. Friendships also need nurturing. This weekend, make time for those you care about. Tonight: With a favorite person.

AQUARIUS: (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) HHHH Go with the flow, but don't expect to be in the limelight. Someone close to you could be the centerpiece of the day. He or she might be celebrating an event or a birthday. Note the role of flirtation, especially if you're single. Tonight: Very frisky.

PISCES: (Feb. 19-March 20) HHH Stay centered; listen to someone's suggestion. A spontaneous happening could occur at your pad. Be open to impulsiveness and what it could create. In a sense, you see others' childlike sides emerge. Tonight: Don't fight the inevitable.