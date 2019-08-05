For Monday Aug. 5, 2019

ARIES: (March 21-April 19) HHHHH Opportunities pop up from nearly everywhere. Although you might be thrilled by what you hear, making a choice could be difficult. A power play could be more complicated than you anticipate. You'll move in a new direction. Tonight: If you can dream it, then it can happen.

TAURUS: (April 20-May 20) HHH Pace yourself; you have a lot of ground to cover. A loved one or partner comes through in a big way. A family member could be touchy, or a matter involving property could arise. Tonight: Get some extra R and R.

GEMINI: (May 21-June 20) HHHHH Your imagination takes over and allows unusual creativity. A partner or close associate speaks his or her mind. Avoid getting squeezed into a power play. Express your feelings, even if the other party might personalize the message too much. Tonight: Kicking up your heels.

CANCER: (June 21-July 22) HHHHH Your ability to create and cause others to step back and think emerges. You know what's best for you, but you'll most likely look at what's best for the whole. The unexpected emerges and forces an adjustment but also provides opportunities. Tonight: Chill.

LEO: (July 23-Aug. 22) HHHHH You might choose to approach a situation quickly; what comes up as a result gives you pause to think. You gain important information; your imagination comes forward and creates unusual opportunities. You know what you want. Head in that direction. Tonight: Make calls quickly.

VIRGO: (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) HHHHH You feel as though you're on a roll. A power play could stop you for a while, but you see a way around the blockage. Don't lose your pace for too long; you have a lot of ground to cover. Tonight: Dote on a loved one or child.

LIBRA: (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) HHHHH You are personality-plus. You can achieve a lot just by staying focused. You find an interruption annoying but worth dealing with. You resent someone's decision to shove his or her way into what you deem is your choice. Tonight: Beam in what you desire.

SCORPIO: (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) HHH You sense that something might be going on behind the scenes, but you don't know what it is. If you ask questions, someone might pull away. Inviting a key person to munchies after work could cause that person to spill the beans. Tonight: Enjoy the moment.

SAGITTARIUS: (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) HHHHH Zero in on associates, long-term desires and a key friend. You feel different and unlike your usual state. Be careful not to push someone too far and draw a strong reaction. Getting a glimpse of behavior that you find to be a turnoff could be upsetting. Tonight: Where the crowds are.

CAPRICORN: (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) HHHH Others turn to you for your leadership abilities. You could be questioning what might be possible if you relax and don't push someone away. You might not feel comfortable with this key person. Be honest with yourself. Tonight: Get the most out of the moment.

AQUARIUS: (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) HHHH You seem to make the best of any situation, especially when working with more than one person. Early in the day, make an important long-distance call. What you hear might encourage you to detach and see the big picture. Tonight: Respond to a loved one's efforts.

PISCES: (Feb. 19-March 20) HHHHH You have one person with whom you enjoy brainstorming and sharing more than anyone else. Go find this person, especially to discuss a matter that could influence your work. Tonight: Indulge in a good dinner and a chat.