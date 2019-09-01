Williams joins Iowa Rock and Roll Music Association class of 2019 in Arnolds Park celebration.

Mark Williams isn't your typical rock and roll guitar player — he goes for meat-on-bones, doesn't go for the flash of a shiny lure.

Instead, Williams lays the groundwork for lead players and frontmen by chugging out solid rhythm chords and bass lines.

He's a big fish in a small pond full of lead guitarists.

That makes Williams an MVP in any band, but bass players don't get the limelight in which lead players bask.

"What do you say to a bass player in a three-piece suit?," Williams asked The Hawk Eye. "Will the defendant please rise."

Before he became a musician, Williams, who turns 62 in November, used to deliver newspapers for The Hawk Eye. As a 10-year-old, he started learning guitar while in middle school, but when he tried out for school band, he had to switch to the double bass and trombone.

"After much begging on my part, my parents bought me my first guitar for Christmas from Clark’s Department store for $25," Williams said. "It was the only gift I got that year, but it was everything I wanted."

Back in the old days, the guitar was not taken seriously by music educators, so Williams took lessons from local legends including hall-of-famer Joel Kipp of Musicians Pro Shop in Burlington.

"Mark has been playing since he was 12 years old," hall-of-famer Dennis Duke said. "Mark is a very versatile musician, and in high school he won second place in a vocal contest with contestants from all over the state of Iowa."

Williams' first live performance was at the former James Madison Junior High School in Burlington.

"I thought I was something special, going to that school, because that was the newest junior high school," he said. "That was my first performance, on that stage in that auditorium, the first time I got up and performed for anybody with my guitar."

His first song? "Proud Mary."

Williams's first professional jobs were as a trombonist with podiatrist Tom Yard in a swing band, Doc Yard and the Debonairs, gigging at places like Moose and Elks lodges. He started with Yard in 1971, when Williams was 14 years old.

"Doc Yard was my first exposure to playing quote-unquote professionally," he said. "When I was playing with Doc — I was a horn player back then — I had to play a little bass. It was a Dixieland and swing band, but every set we always did maybe two, maybe three rock and roll songs, and whenever we did that, I had to pick up the bass."

Williams was knocking down maybe fifteen bucks a night, big bucks for a teenager back then. His friends would ask, "What are you doing this weekend?" and he'd say, "Man, I got a gig."

Dr. Yard was an organist; his son Tom Jr. was the drummer and his other son Jim was the trumpet player. Yard recruited a couple of kids to flesh out the band.

"Of course, when they were that young, the parents all thought, 'That's fine, I'll let my boy go out with this responsible adult, this doctor, and play these clubs where they serve alcohol.' It was always kids in the band; Doc was everybody's dad in that band," Williams said. "I thought it was cool as all get-out."

After high school Williams joined a group called the Seventh Level — there were seven players in the band.

"We had a horn section, I was in the horn section. We covered a lot of Chicago and disco," he said.

He joined the Air Force and hooked up with a military band as guitarist.

"I got kind of lonely and picked up the guitar and joined a group called Southwind, which was all military personnel," he said. "We played NCO clubs, officers' clubs and a lot of local hangouts. Crosby Stills Nash and Young, that kind of stuff."

When Williams left the military, he started playing solo but was soon recruited to play in The Freeze Band, who needed a bass player schooled in classic rock.

Williams moved to Ames to work at his brother's nightclub as the "entertainment director," booking talent out of Des Moines, Cedar Rapids and Waterloo — and himself.

"I did a solo act for the club, constantly," he said. "I made a living doing that up in Ames."

He returned to The Freeze Band before being drafted into a country band called Amarillo, where he played bass for 11 years.

Williams moved to Kansas to work a straight job but returned to Iowa after a year because of his brother's health. He started gigging with hall-of-famer Gary Richards in 2007 and is now in a quiet little band with Richards called Harrison Lane.

"I've been doing that and the one-man show ever since," he said.

"Mark is one of Southeast Iowa's treasured musical entertainers," Richards said. "He has an extensive, mindful library of songs covering a wide variety of genres. His talents include a vocal ability that had him at state competition level. He's a solid bass guitar player and a very good rhythm guitarist."

Williams said he's slowed down quite a bit since he retired from working as a musician full-time.

"It's not as important to me as it used to be. Don't get me wrong; I still enjoy the music," he said. "It makes me feel old, thinking back on when I first got started doing this stuff."

Today, Williams will be inducted as into the Iowa Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Arnolds Park on Lake Okoboji. He'll perform as the bass player with the two All-Star bands of individual inductees, with another Burlington hall-of-famer, Duane "Nudie" Binder, on drums.

"I'll be camped out right in front of his kick drum," Williams said. "I'm really looking forward to playing in the All-Star band."

"Mark's dedication and talent are why he deserves to be in the Hall of Fame," Richards said. "As an individual artist, he is by far one of the best."