Hy-Vee, Inc. is providing free heart health screenings throughout its eight-state region during the month of September.

The free screenings will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last at Hy-Vee Healthy You Mobiles in more than 130 Hy-Vee store parking lots.

Local stores hosting screenings include:

Burlington, Sept. 7, 7 to 11 a.m., 3140 Agency St.Mount Pleasant, Sept. 25, 7 to 11 a.m., 1700 E. Washington St.Keokuk, Sept. 27, 7 to 11 a.m., 3111 Main St.

A heart health screening is a combination of measurements and readings about certain health factors that may help in identifying potential risk factors for chronic diseases or conditions, like heart disease, hypertension or diabetes.

The dietitians will collect a blood sample from a finger stick that will be used to determine cholesterol levels, triglycerides and glucose levels. They will also take resting blood pressure, measurements of height, weight and waist, and will calculate body mass index.

The screening process typically takes 15 to 20 minutes and all results will be reviewed and received during the screening.

Anyone who receives a screening will be given a Heart Health giveaway bag that includes samples, coupons and educational materials.

HCHC Foundation announces pre-banquet fundraisers

MOUNT PLEASANT — Henry County Health Center Foundation’s Make A Difference (MAD) for HCHC Banquet is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 3, but foundation director Mark Hempen says some bonus events prior to the banquet will help the Foundation reach its $20,000 fundraising goal.

“Tickets for the banquet are on sale now,” Hempen said. “In the meantime, the awesome folks at the Mount Pleasant HyVee have agreed to hold a change roundup Friday, Sept. 20, through Sunday, Sept. 22.”

During that time, shoppers can round-up their purchases to the next nearest dollar with their change going to the MAD Project.

There will be a Pump It Up Gas Event from noon to 6 p.m. Sept. 20 at the Pep Stop in Mount Pleasant and Kramer’s in Salem.

Volunteers will pump gas and in return the locations will donate a dime per gallon to the project. There will be tip jars on site as well.

There also will be 50/50 raffles at New London and Winfield/Mount Union High School football games that night, with a 50/50 raffle the following Friday, Sept. 27, at the high school football game in Mount Pleasant.

Proceeds from the banquet and MAD Mayhem activities will go toward a lift unit for the rehab pool, and a specialized microscope for ENT procedures.

To learn more, contact Hempen at (319) 385-6541.