Environmental services isn’t the first thing people think of when they hear public health. Of all the services our local health department provides, the one the community may be least familiar with is our environmental health services. Through this program we provide a number of these services including; private well and sand point water testing, septic inspections, and abandoned well plugging to name a few.

Environmental Health services are provided to counties under the direction of Iowa Department of Public Health’s Bureau of Environment Health Services. While the Iowa Department of Public Health and Department of Natural Resources provide funding and technical assistance to the counties, the program itself is handled by local county health departments.

These services are made available through a state funded grant which provides water testing at no cost to county residents. The grants to counties program allocates funding each year for counties to test residents’ private water sources for nitrate, bacteria and arsenic. These contaminates have been linked to an increased risk of certain types cancers and other health issues.

It’s estimated 10 percent of Iowans rely on private wells for their drinking water. The state recommends Iowans test their private water sources every year to monitor for contaminants. It is important to note, just because your water looks fine, doesn’t have an odor and doesn’t taste bad doesn’t mean it doesn’t contain contaminates. Certainly, if there is a significant change in your water quality, it should be tested. A change in your water’s taste, color or smell is not necessarily a health concern. However, it sometimes can be a sign of problems. It is the responsibility of residents to ensure their private well water is safe to drink. With the fluctuations of water levels this past summer it may be a good time to test your water, if you haven’t in the past year.

Testing drinking water is a fast and easy way to ensure your water is safe. The process of testing private water sources only takes about ten minutes. A Registered Sanitarian from our office will come to your home and gather a sample. This sample will need to be taken from a faucet inside the home, which does require someone to be at your home at a scheduled time. Our health department offers water test screening by appointment Monday thru Thursday from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The samples are then sent to the State Hygienic Lab to be tested. If your sample comes back positive for nitrates, the water source may need to be treated and a repeat sample taken. Our Registered Sanitarian is available to answer questions and provide technical support for any questions regarding water safety.

Christa Poggemiller is director of Des Moines County Public Health.