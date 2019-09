*Events with registration required

Burlington Public Library

www.burlington.lib.ia.us

(319) 753-1647

5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Mondays

*Wiggle Time, ages 2-4

10:30 a.m. Tuesdays

*Wiggle Time, ages 2-4

4:15 – 5:15 p.m. Tuesdays

Mini Makers, ages 2-6, drop in

10:30 a.m. Wednesdays

*Wiggle Time, ages 2-4

5:30 p.m. Wednesdays

*Babygarten, birth – 24 months

10 a.m. Thursdays

*Babygarten, birth – 24 months

4:30 p.m. Thursdays

*Rocket Readers Club, ages 5-6

5:30 p.m. Thursdays

*3-2-1 Blast Off Club, grades 1-3

8-9 a.m. September 17

Tech Tuesday at HyVee on Agency

6 p.m. September 17

Tween Felted Acorns

6 p.m. September 18

Forky Workshop

Noon September 19

Beyond the Book Club

9 a.m. - 5 p.m. September 20

Preview Book Sale for Friends Members

10 a.m. September 20

Friday Friends, ages 0-5

9 a.m. - 5 p.m. September 21

Used Book Sale

9 a.m. September 21

PIECES STEM Activities, grades K-12

10 a.m. September 21

Lego Club, grades K & up

9 a.m. - 2 p.m. September 23

Clearance Used Book Sale

6 p.m. September 24

Tween Mother Daughter Book Club*

6 p.m. September 26

CoLaboratory, grades 3 & up

6:30 p.m October 3

TICOS, grades 6 & up

10 a.m. October 4

First Friday-Iowa State Constitution

10 a.m. October 4

Friday Friends, ages 0-5

10 a.m. October 5

That’s Yesterday’s News

10 a.m. October 5

Lego Club, grades K & up

6 p.m. October 10

Chess Night, all ages

2 p.m. October 11

Schools Out! Activities & Movie

5:30 p.m. October 11

Family Night Unplugged: Music Night with Sheltered Reality*

8-9 a.m. October 15

Tech Tuesday at HyVee on Agency

6 p.m. October 17

College & Career Night

10 a.m. October 18

Friday Friends, ages 0-5

10 a.m. - Noon October 19

Pumpkinpaloosa

Mediapolis Public Library

www.mediapolis.lib.ia.us

(319) 394-3895

10:30 a.m. Thursdays

Preschool Storytime

Noon - 1:30 p.m. October 5

LEGO Club

Danville Library

www.danvilleiowa.com/library1

(319) 392-8317

1 p.m. Tuesdays

Mexican Train Dominoes

8 a.m. - noon September 21

Book Sale

10:30 a.m. September 21

LEGO Brick Builders

10:30 a.m. September 28

Musical Story Hour

October 5

Founders Day

9 a.m. October 12

Library Volunteer Appreciation Tea

10:30 a.m. October 19

LEGO Brick Builders

Donnellson Public Library

www.donnellson.lib.ia.us

(319) 835-5545

10 a.m. Wednesdays

Preschool story hour

4:30 p.m. September 16

Teen Book Club: “The Vigilante Poets of Selwyn Academy” by Kate Hattemer

7 p.m. September 16

The Donnellson Book Core: “Killers of the Flower Moon” by David Grann

1 p.m. September 18

The Writer’s Bloc

8 a.m. - 4 p.m. September 21

Fall Festival Friends of the Library Book Sale at the American Legion Hall, 419 N. Oak

3:30 p.m. September 25

Senior Activity: CBD Oil

1 p.m. September 28

History Round Table: The history of the boy scouts in the Donnellson area presented by Jon Burghoffer

6:30 p.m. October 8

Friends of the Donnellson Library meeting

Fort Madison Public Library

www.FortMadisonLibrary.org

(319) 372-5721

3:30-5 p.m. Mondays

*Minecraft Monday, ages 9-18

3:30-5 p.m. Tuesdays

Hang Teen, ages 12-19

10:30-11:30 a.m. Wednesdays

Story Hour

3:30-5 p.m. Thursdays

Thursday Crafternoon, ages 14-19

1:30 p.m. October 3

All Booked UP: "Things Fall Apart" by Chinua Achebe

5:30-6:15 p.m. October 3

"Spooky Songs and Stories" with Mike Anders, the Dulcimer Guy

5:30 p.m. October 8

Cook the Book: pick a recipe from "The Blue Bloods Cookbook" to share

Henderson County Public Library

www.hendersoncolibrary.com

(309) 627-2450

10 a.m., Tuesdays

Children’s story time

9:30 – 11:30 a.m. September 18

Census Representative

10 a.m. September 18

Willow Creek Aquaponics

9 a.m. – 5 p.m. September 23 - 28

Free Will Donation – Books for all ages and all sorts of categories

1:30 p.m. September 25

Movie Day: The Secret Life of Pets

1:30 p.m. September 27

Movie Day: Pokémon Detective Pikachu

1:30 p.m. September 28

Movie Day: Aladdin

10 a.m. October 1

Dot Kane, Storyteller, ages birth - 12

1:30 p.m. October 9

Movie Day: The Secret Life of Pets 2

1:30 p.m. October 14

Movie Day: Toy Story 4

10 a.m. October 16

Teresa Beeler, Local Author

7 p.m. October 17

Genealogy Meeting: Metal Detectors 101

Keokuk Public Library

www.keokuk.lib.ia.us

(319) 524-1483

4 - 5 p.m. Tuesdays in September

*Kids Coding Club, ages 5+

Mount Pleasant Public Library

www.mountpleasantiowalibary.com

(319) 384-1490

3:30 p.m. Mondays

After School Games

10 a.m. Tuesdays

Storytime

3:30 p.m. Tuesdays

After School STEAM Challenge

6 p.m. Wednesdays

Storytime

10 a.m. Thursdays

Storytime

3:30 p.m. Thursdays

After School Makerspace

3:30 p.m. Fridays

After School Movie

10 a.m. September 16, 30 and October 7

Musical Storytime

5:30 p.m. September 17

Family Flick Night: Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties

3:30 p.m. September 18, October 2 and 16

After School Reader’s Theater

10 a.m. September 21 and October 5 and 19

Saturday Character Storytime, come dressed as one of your favorite book characters

11 a.m. and noon September 21

*Children’s Escape Room: Fossil Fiasco

10 a.m. September 23 and October 14

Storytime/Playtime with Family Connection

3:30 p.m. September 25 and October 9

After School LEGO Club

10 a.m. September 28 and October 12

Saturday Storytime

5:30p.m. October 1

Spanish Movie Night: ParaNorman

2:30p.m. October 4

Henry County Conservation Early Out Program (may contain LIVE animals)

11 a.m. and Noon October 12

Teen Escape Room: The Witches of Breakout

5:30 p.m. October 17

Family Flick Night: A Monster In Paris

11 a.m. and Noon October 19

Teen Escape Room: The Witches of Breakout

H.J. Nugen Public Library

www.newlondon.lib.ia.us

(319) 367-7704

1:30 p.m. Fridays

Senior Moments

Keck Memorial Library

www.wapello.lib.ia.us

(319) 523-5261

6:30 p.m. September 16

Pinterest Party: Wine Bottle Décor

1:30 p.m. Wednesdays

Wednesday Workout, grades 2-5

9:30 a.m. October 7,9,14,16

Get Fit Classes for adults

6:30 p.m. October 9 and 16

Pound Exercise Classes

10:30 a.m. October 10

Music In Me, ages 0-5

West Point

(319) 837-6315

www.westpoint.lib.ia.us

10 a.m. Mondays

Preschool Story Hour

2-2:45 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays

*Geri-Fit Exercise Program for Seniors

2:30-3:30 p.m. September. 18

Early Out STEM at the Library: Making a Splash, grades K-6

2:30-3:30 p.m. October 2

Early Out BINGO at the Library, grades K-6

2:30-3:30 p.m. October 16

Early Out STEM at the Library: Yummy Apples, grades K-6

List compiled by Rhonda Frevert, Burlington Public Library