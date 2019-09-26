'60s legends The Buckinghams featured at Iowa Rock 'N Roll Music Association "Concert & Dance" Sunday at Pzazz; Saturday is Reunion at the Capitol Theater.

A pair of concerts in Burlington this weekend will celebrate Iowa, rock and roll, and local musicians.

Saturday's concert by local Iowa rock hall-of-famers at the Capitol Theater kicks off a Sixties weekend presentation featuring 2019 inductees Nick Knedler, Mark Williams and Top 40 heroes, The Buckinghams.

Knedler and Williams will be backed by local inductees in the Reunion Band: Rick Hall, Mick Staebell, Dennis Duke, Gary Richards and Nudie Binder. They'll be joined by Iowa Rock 'N Roll Association president Ralph Kluseman on guitar.

Sunday's event is the annual IRRMA "Concert & Dance" featuring Top 40 stars from the 1960s, the Buckinghams. The Reunion Band will open that show with Kluseman out front.

The Buckinghams were a Chicago band who had radio hits including "Kind of a Drag," "Don't You Care," "Susan" and "Hey Baby (They're Playing Our Song)" in the wild and wooly 1960s. The band members weren't able to attend the traditional Hall of Fame induction event at Lake Okoboji over Labor Day weekend, so they will be officially inducted at Sunday's event in Burlington.

Hey, baby, that's closer to Chicago.

"As Southeast Iowa regional consultants of the Iowa Rock 'N Roll Music Association, Diane Sanders, Gary Richards and I wanted to bring a special event to Burlington this year for all the support that Burlington has provided for our yearly events," Duke said. "This is why we are bringing to town 1960's recording artists the Buckinghams."

"I'm really excited about our seventh annual Concert and Dance at the Pzazz Convention and Event Center," Sanders said.

She said Knedler and Williams represented Southeast Iowa well at the induction concerts in Okoboji.

"They put on an awesome show with such remarkable talent," she said.

"Mark and Nick were selected to be inductees because of their specialized talents and dedication to music and to the education of students," IRRMA consultant Richards said.

Knedler and Williams both teach guitar students privately.

Iowa Rock 'N Roll Music Association Hall of Fame inductees are nominated by the public and chosen by the IRRMA board of directors.

The HOF isn't exclusive to bands and single musicians; also considered are radio stations, DJs, record stores, recording studios, music stores, managers, media representatives, nightclubs, ballrooms, and writers who have had an impact on the Iowa rock and roll music scene.

Inductees must have a minimum of 25 years in the Iowa music industry.

Doors open for Saturday's show at the Capitol at 6:30 p.m.; showtime is 7:00. Tickets are $15 available at the door or at the Capitol Theater box office, 211 N. Third St. in Burlington from 2 to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday. For more information, call (319) 237-1099 or email info@BurlingtonCapitolTheater.com.

Tickets for Sunday's event are $30 at the door and $25 in advance at Pzazz.com and Catfish Bend Casino or by calling (319) 750-2499. VIP tables are available for 8 on a limited basis. Doors open at 5 p.m., showtime is 6 at the Pzazz Convention & Event Center, 3001 Winegard Drive in Burlington.